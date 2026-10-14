Nevada Question 6: Voters to Decide Again on Abortion Rights

On November 3, 2026, Nevada voters will decide on Nevada Question 6, an amendment that would establish a fundamental right to abortion in the state constitution. This is not the first time it has appeared on the ballot: in 2024, it was approved with 64.4% in favor and 35.6% against, and now it must be ratified.

Question 6 must be approved in two consecutive general elections; in 2024, it received 64.4% of the vote.

It would replace the legal limit of 24 weeks with the standard of "fetal viability," without setting a specific number of weeks.

Early in-person voting will take place from October 17 to 30, and on November 3, polling centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Why it matters: Following the 2022 Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, abortion policy is decided state by state. According to KFF and the Center for Reproductive Rights, cited by The Center Square, 12 states have constitutional protections and 13 completely prohibit abortion. Nevada, which has a large Hispanic population, will decide whether its abortion protections are enshrined in the constitution or remain in state law, which can be changed more easily.

What Would Change Under Nevada Question 6

Today, abortion is legal in Nevada during the first 24 weeks of pregnancy. After that, it is permitted with exceptions if necessary for the life or health of the woman.

The text on the ballot asks: "Should the Nevada Constitution be amended to create the fundamental right of a person to an abortion, without interference from state or local governments, as long as it is performed by a qualified healthcare professional up to fetal viability, or when necessary to protect the health or life of the pregnant person at any time during pregnancy?"

The amendment changes "24 weeks" to "fetal viability" and does not set a specific number of weeks. The Nevada Secretary of State's guide defines viability as the point at which, in the professional judgment of the treating physician, there is a significant probability of sustained fetal survival outside the uterus without extraordinary medical measures. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists commonly places viability between weeks 23 and 25.

Why Nevada Question 6 Is Back on the Ballot

Nevada law requires that a constitutional amendment presented through a citizen initiative be approved in two consecutive general elections. Since there was no state election in 2025, the second vote takes place in 2026. If voters approve it again, the amendment will become part of the constitution.