Nevada Question 6: Voters to Decide Again on Abortion Rights

Nevada to Vote Again on Question 6 Regarding Abortion Rights
Posted on 10/13/26 at 23:00
On November 3, 2026, Nevada voters will decide on Nevada Question 6, an amendment that would establish a fundamental right to abortion in the state constitution. This is not the first time it has appeared on the ballot: in 2024, it was approved with 64.4% in favor and 35.6% against, and now it must be ratified.
- Question 6 must be approved in two consecutive general elections; in 2024, it received 64.4% of the vote.
- It would replace the legal limit of 24 weeks with the standard of "fetal viability," without setting a specific number of weeks.
- Early in-person voting will take place from October 17 to 30, and on November 3, polling centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Why it matters: Following the 2022 Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, abortion policy is decided state by state. According to KFF and the Center for Reproductive Rights, cited by The Center Square, 12 states have constitutional protections and 13 completely prohibit abortion. Nevada, which has a large Hispanic population, will decide whether its abortion protections are enshrined in the constitution or remain in state law, which can be changed more easily.
What Would Change Under Nevada Question 6
Today, abortion is legal in Nevada during the first 24 weeks of pregnancy. After that, it is permitted with exceptions if necessary for the life or health of the woman.
The text on the ballot asks: "Should the Nevada Constitution be amended to create the fundamental right of a person to an abortion, without interference from state or local governments, as long as it is performed by a qualified healthcare professional up to fetal viability, or when necessary to protect the health or life of the pregnant person at any time during pregnancy?"
The amendment changes "24 weeks" to "fetal viability" and does not set a specific number of weeks. The Nevada Secretary of State's guide defines viability as the point at which, in the professional judgment of the treating physician, there is a significant probability of sustained fetal survival outside the uterus without extraordinary medical measures. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists commonly places viability between weeks 23 and 25.
Why Nevada Question 6 Is Back on the Ballot
Nevada law requires that a constitutional amendment presented through a citizen initiative be approved in two consecutive general elections. Since there was no state election in 2025, the second vote takes place in 2026. If voters approve it again, the amendment will become part of the constitution.
Question 7 is also returning to the ballot for the second time, according to Douglas County. There are no Questions 1 through 5 on the state ballot.
Arguments From Each Side
Denise Lopez, campaign director in Nevada for Reproductive Freedom for All, said in a September statement: "Nevadans shouldn't have to wonder if their freedom will disappear with the next election... by voting YES on Question 6 this November, we can put the strongest possible state protections for abortion in our constitution." The group argues that the amendment would prevent a future erosion of rights that could put women's health at risk.
Melissa Clement, executive director of Nevada Right to Life, opposes it. "It's a big change, and if we get it wrong in Nevada, it's going to be very hard to change it or fix it," she said, adding that she is "very nervous." According to her, the amendment reduces regulation in ways that could put women at risk, does not detail parental involvement, and could allow more abortions after 24 weeks.
Money and Cost to the State
According to reports presented to the Secretary of State in mid-July, the campaign in favor of abortion rights had raised more than $815,000, compared with less than $12,000 for the campaign against.
As for the fiscal impact, the Secretary of State's guide lists it as unknown. It indicates that the amendment could make some current laws unconstitutional and that changing them would cost public money, although no specific amount is known.
What You Can Do: How to Vote in Nevada
- By mail: ballots were sent to all active voters between October 5 and 12. It is recommended that voters mail them by October 27 at the latest. They must be postmarked by November 3 or earlier and arrive by November 7 at 5 p.m. at the latest.
- In person, early: from October 17 to 30.
- On November 3: polling centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can register and vote on the same day at a voting center.
- If you don't receive a ballot: call your county before October 17. In Clark County, the number is 702-455-8683.
Official information about Nevada Question 6 is available at nvsos.gov.
Sources: The Center Square; Nevada Secretary of State; Register Nevada; Douglas County, state questions. Data consulted on October 13, 2026.