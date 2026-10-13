The Dominican man shot by ICE in New York, Oscar Belgal, 28, remains detained in a federal jail in Brooklyn with a bullet lodged in his neck, according to his lawyers. A federal judge has prohibited his deportation while his appeal is pending, but his defense team says he is being held in isolation and does not know whether he will receive the surgery he needs.

Belgal was shot in the neck on Thursday, October 8, in Marble Hill, when ICE agents attempted to arrest him in his car, where his 5-year-old son was also present and escaped unharmed.

He is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn.

Judge J. Paul Oetken ordered that he not be removed from the country without a court order.

Why it matters: The case of the Dominican man shot by ICE has become a showdown between the Trump administration and New York authorities over ICE operations in the city and is being closely followed by the Dominican community in Upper Manhattan and the Bronx.

What Oscar Belgal’s Lawyers Say

In a statement on Saturday, the defense team said Belgal is being held in «deplorable» conditions. «While he is in isolation, a bullet remains lodged in his neck, the left side of his face is numb, and he can barely hear out of his left ear,» they stated, according to Newsweek. They added that doctors told him he needs urgent surgery, which could not be performed on Thursday because a specialized surgeon was unavailable, and that he also has a shoulder wound caused by broken glass. They also denounced a lack of access to food.

«You’re not supposed to get shot in your car with your child sitting in the back. Period,» his lawyer Harold Solis said after a hearing on Friday, according to AP.

The Government’s Version

ICE official Marcos Charles said Oscar Belgal refused to get out of the vehicle, crashed into two government cars, and then «used his vehicle as a weapon» by accelerating toward other agents. His defense team rejects this version. Charles claimed that Belgal was linked to a motorcycle robbery gang, that he was sentenced to five years of probation last year for grand larceny, and that he evaded ICE in September. Belgal pleaded not guilty in a pending drug sales case, according to AP.

Authorities have spelled his last name in three different ways: Belgal (local police and courts), Bergal (his lawyers), and Bengal (the federal government).