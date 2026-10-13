With three weeks to go before the November 3, 2026, elections, many Latino voters are wondering whether ICE can be at voting centers. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) says it does not plan to conduct operations targeting these locations, although it has left open the possibility of arrests in specific cases. Federal law, meanwhile, sets clear limits on the presence of armed agents at places where voting takes place.

A DHS spokesperson told The Center Square: «ICE does not plan to conduct operations targeting voting centers,» but did not rule out arrests if there is an active threat to public safety.

Federal law (18 U.S.C. § 592) punishes federal officials who bring or maintain troops or «armed men» at a voting place, except to repel armed enemies of the U.S.

Only U.S. citizens can vote in federal elections, and early voting has already started in several states.

Why it matters: Fear of encountering immigration agents can deter people who have the right to vote, including U.S. citizens from mixed-status families. Knowing what the government and federal law say can help voters make informed decisions rather than rely on rumors.

What DHS Says About ICE at Voting Centers

In an email to The Center Square, the DHS spokesperson explained that «ICE conducts selective operations based on intelligence, and if an active threat to public safety were to endanger a voting center, that person could be arrested as a result of that action.»

The spokesperson added that DHS is fulfilling its obligation to protect electoral infrastructure under its legal authority «to ensure that our elections are fair, honest, and accurate.» They also said that, along with the Department of Justice, they are «focused on prosecuting and deporting foreigners who vote» and that «ONLY Americans should choose American leaders.»

According to the AP, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin accused Democrats in September of «sowing fear.» He said agents would not generally patrol or monitor voting centers but could appear for specific reasons, such as arresting someone under a judicial order or responding to a threat. A DHS official told state election administrators that agents would not be posted at voting centers.

President Donald Trump, when asked by Time whether he would send ICE agents, responded: «I haven’t thought about it.» In May, he had said: «I would do whatever is necessary to ensure that we have honest elections.»

What Federal Law Says About Armed Agents at Voting Centers