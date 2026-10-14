Texas Governor Polls Show Tight Abbott-Hinojosa Race Ahead of Election
Posted on 10/14/26 at 18:30
Recent Texas governor polls show closer races than expected for Republicans just weeks ahead of the November 3, 2026, election. The polls do not agree with each other: some give an edge to Governor Greg Abbott, while others favor his Democratic rival, Gina Hinojosa. Among Latino voters, concerns about the cost of living weigh heavily.
- According to a Siena/ReconMR poll of likely voters, published on October 13, 2026, Abbott leads 48% to 47%, while James Talarico (D) leads Ken Paxton (R) 48% to 44% in the Senate race.
- Other recent polls show mixed results in the governor’s race: Fox News favors Abbott, while YouGov and The New York Times/Siena favor Hinojosa.
- Among working-class Latinos, the cost of living is the main concern, according to UnidosUS.
Why it matters: Texas has not elected a Democrat to statewide office since 1994. A close race could change where campaign money is spent and which voters are mobilized, and Latino voters are a key group in that contest.
Texas Governor Polls Show a Statistical Tie
In the Siena/ReconMR poll, Abbott has 48% and Hinojosa 47%. In September, the same poll gave Hinojosa 49% against Abbott’s 45%. Abbott’s approval rating is 48% positive and 51% negative. In the Senate race, Talarico has 48% and Paxton 44%; in September, they were at 49% and 43%, respectively. On the generic congressional ballot, Democrats have 47% and Republicans 46%.
The regional map shows a divided electorate. Abbott leads by 25 points in rural Texas. Hinojosa leads 75% to 22% in Austin, 52% to 44% in Houston, and 53% to 42% in San Antonio and the southern part of the state. In Dallas-Fort Worth, they are tied at 48%. Among independents, Hinojosa leads 57% to 34%.
Fifty-six percent of respondents say ICE’s tactics «have gone too far,» and 54% oppose the way ICE arrests people, compared with 42% who support it. Pollster Hendren, from ReconMR, summarized: «In an unusual situation for the three-term governor, Abbott enters the final weeks of the campaign in the tightest of battles with Hinojosa.»
Other Texas Governor Polls Tell a Different Story
According to the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas, a YouGov poll conducted from September 28 to October 5 gave Hinojosa 48% and Abbott 47%. Another poll by The New York Times/Siena, conducted from September 21 to 30, gave Hinojosa a 49% to 46% lead. In contrast, a Fox News poll conducted from September 24 to 28 placed Abbott at 52% and Hinojosa at 47%.
According to The Center Square, on October 12, RealClearPolitics rated the governor’s race a «toss-up» for the first time in Abbott’s political career. The same outlet noted that the Polymarket prediction market still gave Abbott an 80% chance of winning.
Fort Bend and South Texas Under the Spotlight
A poll of the 2026 race by Texas Southern University’s Barbara Jordan Center in Fort Bend County gives Hinojosa 53% and Abbott 42%. Fort Bend is the most diverse county in Texas, with a population of one million: 29% white, 25% Latino, 22% Asian, and 20% Black. Talarico leads Paxton by 18 points there. In 2022, Abbott lost Fort Bend by 5 points to Beto O’Rourke, although he won statewide 55% to 44%.
In South Texas, a Cook Political Report/TelevisaUnivision poll in districts 15, 28, and 34 found that 59.5% would vote for a Democrat for Congress, while 64% disapprove of the president’s performance. The main concern is the economy (29.8%), followed by opposition to Trump’s policies (23.3%). This is notable because two years ago, Hispanic voters along the border made a historic shift toward Republicans.
The Economy Weighs on Latino Voters
The UnidosUS and BSP Research poll, published on October 6, 2026, surveyed 2,700 working-class Latinos across the country, with expanded samples in Arizona, California, Florida, and Texas. Among the results:
- 68% say they are working more than ever but falling behind.
- 40% are worse off than a year ago.
- 83% rank the cost of living among their top three concerns.
- Only 12% live comfortably; 61% barely cover expenses or struggle financially.
Janet Murguía, president of UnidosUS, said: «They are eating less to save money, skipping doctor’s visits, or not filling prescriptions for medications they need.»
What’s Next in the Texas 2026 Election
A poll is a snapshot of the moment, not a forecast. With margins of error of around 3 to 4 points, the governor’s race is a statistical tie. Polls can also miss the final result: in 2024, Colin Allred won Fort Bend by 8 points, but Ted Cruz won statewide re-election despite polls showing a tie.
- Early voting in Texas runs from October 19 to 30, 2026. Check dates and locations at votetexas.gov.
- Election Day is November 3, 2026.
- To vote in person, bring a photo ID.
Sources: Siena Research Institute/ReconMR; Texas Politics Project (UT Austin); The Center Square; UnidosUS; VoteTexas.gov. Data consulted on October 13, 2026.