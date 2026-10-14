Recent Texas governor polls show closer races than expected for Republicans just weeks ahead of the November 3, 2026, election. The polls do not agree with each other: some give an edge to Governor Greg Abbott, while others favor his Democratic rival, Gina Hinojosa. Among Latino voters, concerns about the cost of living weigh heavily.

According to a Siena/ReconMR poll of likely voters, published on October 13, 2026, Abbott leads 48% to 47%, while James Talarico (D) leads Ken Paxton (R) 48% to 44% in the Senate race.

Other recent polls show mixed results in the governor’s race: Fox News favors Abbott, while YouGov and The New York Times/Siena favor Hinojosa.

Among working-class Latinos, the cost of living is the main concern, according to UnidosUS.

Why it matters: Texas has not elected a Democrat to statewide office since 1994. A close race could change where campaign money is spent and which voters are mobilized, and Latino voters are a key group in that contest.

Texas Governor Polls Show a Statistical Tie

In the Siena/ReconMR poll, Abbott has 48% and Hinojosa 47%. In September, the same poll gave Hinojosa 49% against Abbott’s 45%. Abbott’s approval rating is 48% positive and 51% negative. In the Senate race, Talarico has 48% and Paxton 44%; in September, they were at 49% and 43%, respectively. On the generic congressional ballot, Democrats have 47% and Republicans 46%.

The regional map shows a divided electorate. Abbott leads by 25 points in rural Texas. Hinojosa leads 75% to 22% in Austin, 52% to 44% in Houston, and 53% to 42% in San Antonio and the southern part of the state. In Dallas-Fort Worth, they are tied at 48%. Among independents, Hinojosa leads 57% to 34%.

Fifty-six percent of respondents say ICE’s tactics «have gone too far,» and 54% oppose the way ICE arrests people, compared with 42% who support it. Pollster Hendren, from ReconMR, summarized: «In an unusual situation for the three-term governor, Abbott enters the final weeks of the campaign in the tightest of battles with Hinojosa.»

Other Texas Governor Polls Tell a Different Story

According to the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas, a YouGov poll conducted from September 28 to October 5 gave Hinojosa 48% and Abbott 47%. Another poll by The New York Times/Siena, conducted from September 21 to 30, gave Hinojosa a 49% to 46% lead. In contrast, a Fox News poll conducted from September 24 to 28 placed Abbott at 52% and Hinojosa at 47%.