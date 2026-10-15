US Weighs Using ‘Mother of All Bombs’ Against Iran, CNN Reports
Posted on 10/15/26 at 18:55
The US armed forces have developed new attack plans against Iran that include the possible use of the mother of all bombs, the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB), according to a CNN exclusive published on Thursday, October 15, 2026, citing several US officials. The report is based on anonymous sources and does not indicate that a decision has been made.
- According to CNN, the plans contemplate using the MOAB against Iran’s energy infrastructure and nuclear facilities if President Donald Trump orders the resumption of combat, either before or after the November 3 elections.
- CNN sources question the bomb’s effectiveness against fortified underground sites and warn of risks to civilians if it is used near populated areas.
- The White House did not confirm specific plans; CNBC noted that it could not independently verify the report.
Why it matters: The MOAB is the largest non-nuclear bomb in the US arsenal and has been used only once in combat. The possibility of using the mother of all bombs against Iran, in a war that has involved more than six months of bombing, shows the range of options reportedly under consideration, although nothing indicates that a decision has been made.
What the US Plans Entail, According to CNN
A source told CNN that Trump ordered the preparation of additional attack packages, including «a large amount of energy infrastructure» and the possible use of a MOAB. The attack would occur «before the withdrawal of US forces» from the Central Command (CENTCOM) area. According to CNN, this suggests that the administration could attack, attempt to declare victory, and quickly withdraw troops.
A second source indicated that plans targeting nuclear facilities, including the Pickaxe Mountain complex, explicitly contemplate the use of a MOAB. According to CNN, the US and Israel believe Iran stores components of its nuclear program there.
Mother of All Bombs: Effectiveness and Risks to Civilians
The MOAB weighs 21,600 pounds (approximately 9,800 kilograms), is GPS-guided, and detonates in the air before hitting the ground. According to CNN, it can destroy an area equivalent to nine city blocks, but it is unlikely to penetrate deeply enough to destroy facilities such as Pickaxe, which is believed to be fortified with layers of granite.
A third source summed it up to CNN: «The MOAB is a large-scale weapon, designed for information operations and very effective for clearing large areas, but not very useful for other purposes… It is definitely not designed as a deep-penetration warhead.» Its large blast radius would raise concerns about civilian casualties if used near populated areas. According to the officials cited, it would be unlikely to force Iran’s surrender, although Trump could use it as a psychological weapon.
The MOAB was developed during the Iraq War, and in 2003, the military described it as a weapon for «psychological operations.» The US has used it in combat only once, in April 2017 in Afghanistan, against Islamic State tunnels during Trump’s first term. According to CNBC, it has not been used in previous attacks inside Iran.
Political Context and Reactions of US Plan to Attack Iran
According to CNN, the war is deeply unpopular, and there are few signs of a negotiated agreement. Officials would seek at least a «symbolic» victory, beginning with an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. CNBC recalled that Trump said he would not order new attacks before November 3, although, according to CNN, some advisers have said privately that they do not know whether that position is definitive.
A White House official told CNN that the administration does not comment on military plans that «may or may not exist» and that «President Trump keeps all options on the table to ensure that Iran never has a nuclear weapon.» A Pentagon official stated: «The Department of War plans a wide range of operational scenarios to execute the president’s and the secretary of war’s guidelines.»
From Tehran, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Wednesday, October 14, that Iran must continue combining military capabilities, negotiation, and regional pressure so that the US accepts its demands, including lifting the naval blockade and sanctions and withdrawing forces from the region, according to CNBC. The network, citing The Wall Street Journal, reported that Iran is reinforcing the defenses of its energy and nuclear sites. It also mentioned the sinking of a container ship in Hormuz on Wednesday and deadly Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia.
What’s Next
Any decision depends on Trump. The midterm elections are on November 3, and, according to CNN, there could be a rotation of troops in CENTCOM in the coming weeks. For the economy, CNBC reports that the war has already driven up energy prices in the US.
Sources: CNN en Español (exclusive); EFE via 14ymedio; CNBC. Data consulted on October 15, 2026.