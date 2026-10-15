The US armed forces have developed new attack plans against Iran that include the possible use of the mother of all bombs, the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB), according to a CNN exclusive published on Thursday, October 15, 2026, citing several US officials. The report is based on anonymous sources and does not indicate that a decision has been made.

According to CNN, the plans contemplate using the MOAB against Iran’s energy infrastructure and nuclear facilities if President Donald Trump orders the resumption of combat, either before or after the November 3 elections.

CNN sources question the bomb’s effectiveness against fortified underground sites and warn of risks to civilians if it is used near populated areas.

The White House did not confirm specific plans; CNBC noted that it could not independently verify the report.

Why it matters: The MOAB is the largest non-nuclear bomb in the US arsenal and has been used only once in combat. The possibility of using the mother of all bombs against Iran, in a war that has involved more than six months of bombing, shows the range of options reportedly under consideration, although nothing indicates that a decision has been made.

What the US Plans Entail, According to CNN

A source told CNN that Trump ordered the preparation of additional attack packages, including «a large amount of energy infrastructure» and the possible use of a MOAB. The attack would occur «before the withdrawal of US forces» from the Central Command (CENTCOM) area. According to CNN, this suggests that the administration could attack, attempt to declare victory, and quickly withdraw troops.

A second source indicated that plans targeting nuclear facilities, including the Pickaxe Mountain complex, explicitly contemplate the use of a MOAB. According to CNN, the US and Israel believe Iran stores components of its nuclear program there.

Mother of All Bombs: Effectiveness and Risks to Civilians

The MOAB weighs 21,600 pounds (approximately 9,800 kilograms), is GPS-guided, and detonates in the air before hitting the ground. According to CNN, it can destroy an area equivalent to nine city blocks, but it is unlikely to penetrate deeply enough to destroy facilities such as Pickaxe, which is believed to be fortified with layers of granite.

A third source summed it up to CNN: «The MOAB is a large-scale weapon, designed for information operations and very effective for clearing large areas, but not very useful for other purposes… It is definitely not designed as a deep-penetration warhead.» Its large blast radius would raise concerns about civilian casualties if used near populated areas. According to the officials cited, it would be unlikely to force Iran’s surrender, although Trump could use it as a psychological weapon.