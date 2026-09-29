U.S. Food Recalls: Cyclospora Outbreak, Cheese and Meat Alerts

The United States is facing new food safety alerts after a summer marked by an exceptional increase in infections, as authorities investigate new outbreaks and product recalls.

Why it matters: The alerts involve foods sold nationally and require consumers to check their refrigerators and freezers for recalled products.

Nearly 20,000 Cases Marked the Cyclospora Season

The CDC reported 19,883 confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis acquired in the US between May and August 2026, compared with 1,180 during the same period in 2025.

The agency also recorded 1,064 hospitalizations and two deaths, with cases reported in 49 states and the District of Columbia.

The fact: The CDC described the number of cases recorded this season as «unprecedented,» although recent infections have decreased considerably.

A significant portion of the cases was linked to an outbreak associated with processed iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms de Mexico: 12,883 illnesses, 570 hospitalizations, and two deaths.

That outbreak has ended, and the CDC says the contaminated lettuce linked to the cases is no longer available in stores or restaurants.