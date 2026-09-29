U.S. Food Recalls: Cyclospora Outbreak, Cheese and Meat Alerts
Posted on09/28/26 at 22:30
The United States is facing new food safety alerts after a summer marked by an exceptional increase in infections, as authorities investigate new outbreaks and product recalls.
- Why it matters: The alerts involve foods sold nationally and require consumers to check their refrigerators and freezers for recalled products.
Nearly 20,000 Cases Marked the Cyclospora Season
The CDC reported 19,883 confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis acquired in the US between May and August 2026, compared with 1,180 during the same period in 2025.
The agency also recorded 1,064 hospitalizations and two deaths, with cases reported in 49 states and the District of Columbia.
- The fact: The CDC described the number of cases recorded this season as «unprecedented,» although recent infections have decreased considerably.
A significant portion of the cases was linked to an outbreak associated with processed iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms de Mexico: 12,883 illnesses, 570 hospitalizations, and two deaths.
That outbreak has ended, and the CDC says the contaminated lettuce linked to the cases is no longer available in stores or restaurants.
US Food Recalls Include Cheese Recalled Due to New E. coli Outbreak
Concerns continue with an E. coli O26 outbreak linked to raw milk cheeses from Sierra Nevada Graziers, according to the FDA.
As of September 25, authorities had recorded 13 illnesses, eight hospitalizations, and three cases of hemolytic uremic syndrome, a serious kidney complication. There were no deaths.
Raw milk cheeses recalled due to E. coli outbreak that leaves 13 ill, eight hospitalized, and three severe cases | By Maricielo Grados Córdova https://t.co/OnY5stM18L
— Infobae América (@infobaeamerica) September 26, 2026
- What to check: The recall includes medium cheddar, sharp cheddar, jalapeño jack, and Monterey jack cheeses sold nationally, including online.
As part of the US food recalls, the FDA recommends not consuming, selling, or serving the recalled cheeses and checking refrigerators and freezers because these products can be stored for extended periods.
New Food Safety Investigations Keep Authorities on Alert
The FDA has also recently launched investigations into E. coli O157 and Listeria, while a Salmonella Newport outbreak has grown to 116 cases.
Separately, approximately 167,000 pounds of beef, pork, and goat meat were recalled due to federal inspection issues.
The various US food recalls do not mean that all foods pose a danger, but they show why it is essential to check official notices before consuming recalled products.