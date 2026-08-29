US Economy Under Pressure as Inflation Keeps Costs High for Families

US Economy

Fed Maintains Inflation Alert

Consumers Face Higher Costs

The US economy closed the week of August 24-28, 2026, with several signs of pressure that could directly impact the pockets of millions of families.

Persistent inflation, uncertainty over interest rates, trade tensions with Canada, and high federal debt dominated a week marked by questions about the coming months.

The focus ended this Friday in Jackson Hole, where Federal Reserve President Kevin Warsh warned that the central bank still has «work to do» on underlying inflation.

Additionally, the message is especially relevant for those expecting relief in mortgages, credit cards, and loans, as it leaves open the possibility that monetary policy will continue to be restrictive.

What Happened to the US Economy This Week?

The warning from Jackson Hole once again put inflation in the spotlight and reminded markets that the battle against high prices still conditions the Federal Reserve’s decisions.

At the same time, the trade dispute between the US and Canada escalated with new tariffs, increasing the risk of higher costs for companies that depend on exchange between the two countries.