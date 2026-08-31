U.S. Forces Down Three Smugglers’ Drones Near Mexico Border
Posted on08/31/26 at 02:10
- The U.S. downed three drones
- Mexico confirms U.S. territory
- Smugglers monitored authorities
Mexico confirmed that the three drones downed by U.S. forces near the border were used by migrant smugglers to monitor movements of authorities.
The Ministry of National Defense clarified a particularly sensitive point: the devices were detected and neutralized within U.S. territory.
The incidents occurred during the nights of August 25 and 26, when the U.S. Northern Command informed the Mexican Army about the disabling of the devices.
According to Mexican authorities, these were commercial drones used to observe agents and facilitate activities related to irregular human trafficking.
Smugglers’ Drones Downed in U.S. Territory
Three drones used for migrant trafficking disabled at Mexico-U.S. border
The Ministry of National Defense reported that, as part of binational mirror operations with the United States, three commercial drones used by smugglers were disabled… pic.twitter.com/on170rDChh
— NX Noticias (@NXNoticias) August 29, 2026
The precision about the location of the operation is relevant due to the existing debate in Mexico about possible U.S. military actions against criminal organizations outside their borders.
The Defense Ministry explained that the intervention occurred during concurrent or «mirror» operations, under which Mexican and U.S. militaries work simultaneously without crossing their respective borders.
These deployments began on February 5, 2025, and include coordinated reconnaissance to address cross-border crimes, mainly drug and arms trafficking.
The operation also shows how commercial drones have become tools for criminal groups seeking to anticipate the movements of border authorities.
- Why it matters: Strengthens bilateral border security.
- The fact: Three commercial drones were downed.
- The process: Both armies were coordinated.
- What can be done?: Avoid approaching operational areas.
U.S. Army Used Laser Against Drones
The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and Northern Command previously reported that the United States used laser technology to neutralize the devices.
The system used was the Multipurpose High-Energy Laser (AMP-HEL), employed near the Texas-Mexico border during security operations.
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According to U.S. authorities, the Army used this system for the first time to neutralize drones linked to criminal organizations at the southern border.
The devices were considered a threat to U.S. military personnel and agents of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) deployed in the region.
Mexico Sets Boundaries for U.S. Military Operations
🇲🇽🇺🇸 | The United States downed with military laser three drones used by migrant traffickers at the Mexico border, in U.S. territory. Mexico confirmed bilateral coordination within joint border operations. pic.twitter.com/L9JbhlzqYO
— Gonzalo Aguilar Sosa (@gsasoficial) August 30, 2026
Major General Curtis Taylor warned that criminal organizations increasingly use drones to support their illicit activities at the border.
These devices facilitate human trafficking and allow criminal groups to monitor the movements of U.S. military personnel and border agents.
Mexico’s clarification is relevant because Claudia Sheinbaum rejects any unilateral U.S. military operation within Mexican territory.
Border cooperation has increased amid pressure to curb fentanyl and irregular migration, while Mexico demands respect for its sovereignty.