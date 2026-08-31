U.S. Forces Down Three Smugglers’ Drones Near Mexico Border

The U.S. downed three drones

Mexico confirms U.S. territory

Smugglers monitored authorities

Mexico confirmed that the three drones downed by U.S. forces near the border were used by migrant smugglers to monitor movements of authorities.

The Ministry of National Defense clarified a particularly sensitive point: the devices were detected and neutralized within U.S. territory.

The incidents occurred during the nights of August 25 and 26, when the U.S. Northern Command informed the Mexican Army about the disabling of the devices.

According to Mexican authorities, these were commercial drones used to observe agents and facilitate activities related to irregular human trafficking.

Smugglers’ Drones Downed in U.S. Territory

Three drones used for migrant trafficking disabled at Mexico-U.S. border The Ministry of National Defense reported that, as part of binational mirror operations with the United States, three commercial drones used by smugglers were disabled… pic.twitter.com/on170rDChh — NX Noticias (@NXNoticias) August 29, 2026

The precision about the location of the operation is relevant due to the existing debate in Mexico about possible U.S. military actions against criminal organizations outside their borders.

The Defense Ministry explained that the intervention occurred during concurrent or «mirror» operations, under which Mexican and U.S. militaries work simultaneously without crossing their respective borders.

These deployments began on February 5, 2025, and include coordinated reconnaissance to address cross-border crimes, mainly drug and arms trafficking.

The operation also shows how commercial drones have become tools for criminal groups seeking to anticipate the movements of border authorities.