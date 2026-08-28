Trump Renames Lake Ontario, Canada Responds
Posted on08/28/26 at 06:00
- Trump orders «Lake America»
- Canada rejects new name
- Change does not obligate Ottawa
Lake Ontario has opened a new front between the United States and Canada after Donald Trump ordered the US government to officially identify it as «Lake America».
The decision prompted a swift response from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who made it clear that his country will not recognize the change driven from Washington.
«Canadians also know that calling reality by its name means calling it Lake Ontario: before, now, and always,» Carney stated in a message posted on X.
The controversy goes beyond the name of one of the Great Lakes: it comes as Washington and Ottawa are navigating new trade disputes and a tariff escalation.
Trump Changes Name of Lake Ontario and Canada Responds
Carney rejects Trump’s renaming of Lake Ontario: «Now and always» it will keep its name https://t.co/XNJIuYQHsX
— La Tercera (@latercera) August 27, 2026
Carney also turned to history to defend the denomination and recalled that Ontario comes from the Wendat word Ontari’io, related to the greatness and beauty of the lake.
The prime minister highlighted that the name has been in use for over 400 years and predates both the Canadian Confederation and the US Declaration of Independence.
He also ironicized about the changes promoted by Washington, noting that the United States is modifying its trade relationships, foreign policy, national monuments, and even its hydronyms.
The response marks a fundamental difference: although Trump can modify how US federal agencies identify the lake, his order does not obligate Canada to abandon the name Ontario.
What Changes with the New «Lake America»?
🇨🇦🇺🇸 Mark Carney responds to Donald Trump after the US decision to rename Lake Ontario as «Lake America» https://t.co/CipDUzZ9Ks pic.twitter.com/8aj9hPi7D6
— El Financiero (@ElFinanciero_Mx) August 28, 2026
Trump signed an executive order this Thursday instructing the Department of the Interior to incorporate «Lake America» into the US federal geographic records.
The president stated that the modification takes effect immediately, although he set a 30-day deadline for US authorities to complete the formal administrative process.
YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: US sues four states over laws helping undocumented students
This means that the change mainly affects the official use within the US government, but Canada and international organizations are not obligated to adopt the new denomination.
Lake Ontario is located between the Canadian province of Ontario and the state of New York, so both countries share its waters and maintain competitions within their respective territories.
The Fight for the Lake Comes Amid Tension between the US and Canada
Trump again linked his decision to his economic criticisms against Canada, a country he accuses of unfairly benefiting from its trade relationship with the United States.
Additionally, he called Canadian leaders «unpleasant people» and even raised the possibility of promoting changes to the names of the Atlantic or Pacific Oceans in the future.
The dispute comes after the failure of trade negotiations between the two governments and amid a new confrontation over tariffs, increasing the political weight of an apparently symbolic change.
For now, Washington can write «Lake America» in its federal records, but on the other side of the border, Carney has taken an unequivocal stance: for Canada, it will continue to be Lake Ontario.
Source: Efe News.