Trump Renames Lake Ontario, Canada Responds

Trump orders «Lake America»

Canada rejects new name

Change does not obligate Ottawa

Lake Ontario has opened a new front between the United States and Canada after Donald Trump ordered the US government to officially identify it as «Lake America».

The decision prompted a swift response from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who made it clear that his country will not recognize the change driven from Washington.

«Canadians also know that calling reality by its name means calling it Lake Ontario: before, now, and always,» Carney stated in a message posted on X.

The controversy goes beyond the name of one of the Great Lakes: it comes as Washington and Ottawa are navigating new trade disputes and a tariff escalation.

Trump Changes Name of Lake Ontario and Canada Responds

Carney rejects Trump’s renaming of Lake Ontario: «Now and always» it will keep its name https://t.co/XNJIuYQHsX — La Tercera (@latercera) August 27, 2026

Carney also turned to history to defend the denomination and recalled that Ontario comes from the Wendat word Ontari’io, related to the greatness and beauty of the lake.