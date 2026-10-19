Carney confirms four military personnel killed.

Dozens of injured require medical attention.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A fire during training exercises at the Wainwright military base in Alberta left four military personnel dead and dozens of others seriously injured, Mark Carney confirmed.

The Canadian prime minister updated the death toll on Sunday, October 18, after initial reports from media outlets spoke of seven fatalities.

Carney described the incident as one of the worst tragedies to affect the Canadian Army on home soil during peacetime.

Authorities are keeping the investigation open to determine what triggered the emergency on Saturday and to assess the extent of the damage.

What is known about the Alberta explosion

🇨🇦 | URGENT: A large fire caused deaths and injuries at one of Canada’s busiest military bases, prompted by a «serious incident» that has not been specified, as authorities continue to work to contain the fire. https://t.co/h8KVMBjJBY — Alerta News 24 (@AlertaNews24) October 18, 2026



The incident began around 4:00 p.m. on October 17 in a training area of the military facility.

Global News reported, citing military sources, on a possible link between an exercise with live ammunition, a grass fire, and an explosion.

Initial reports also mentioned natural gas infrastructure, but this explanation has not been officially established as the cause of the disaster.

The exact sequence of events is still under investigation: preliminary reports do not allow for the attribution of responsibility or the confirmation of what initially caused the fire.