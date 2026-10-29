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Train Accident in Toledo: How the Tragedy in Spain Occurred
At least 68 killed, 50 injured in Spanish train collision, investigation points to operational decisions and control center authorization.
By  Ernesto Iván Vargas Martínez
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¿Qué provocó el choque de trenes en Toledo?
Foto URDA (TOLEDO), 28/10/2026.- Servicios de emergencia trabajan en el lugar del accidente de dos trenes de alta velocidad, uno de Renfe y otro de Iryo, que han colisionado a primera hora de este miércoles a la altura de la estación de Urda (Toledo), donde hay al menos 64 fallecidos. EFE/ Ismael Herrero

Posted on 10/28/26 at 23:00

The train accident that occurred this Wednesday in Toledo, Spain, has left a preliminary toll of 68 dead and 50 injured, according to information provided by the authorities. Transportation Minister Óscar Puente attributed the collision between a Renfe Ave train and an Iryo train to an authorization from the railway control center, issued after a security failure.

Why it matters: The investigation points to operational decisions that may have compromised the safety of hundreds of passengers, while authorities seek to establish responsibilities.

The fact: 68 dead, 50 injured.

The process: Investigating authorization to proceed.

What you can do: Check official railway information.

What Caused the Train Collision in Toledo?

According to Puente’s explanation, the LZB security system stopped working around 8:30 in the morning, local time, causing the detention of several trains. Six minutes later, the Adif control center authorized an Ave train to resume its journey, despite another convoy being stopped near Urda station.

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The authorization was allegedly issued without establishing a speed restriction, a circumstance that the minister identified as the determining factor in the accident. At 8:53 in the morning, after traveling approximately 25 kilometers, the Ave train collided with the Iryo train, which remained immobilized on the track.

Railway Accident in Spain: Investigating the Control Center

The Ave train was carrying 378 passengers to Seville, while the Iryo train had 174 people on board, including a baby. The Civil Guard and the Railway Accident Investigation Commission (CIAF) are examining the circumstances of the collision, according to information attributed to EFE.

Investigations are also questioning the worker in charge of regulating rail traffic on the Madrid-Seville high-speed line when the tragedy occurred. Although Puente ruled out responsibility on the part of the train drivers, the final conclusions will depend on technical evidence and the outcome of official investigations.

Testimonies Reveal the Violence of the Train Collision

What Caused the Train Collision in Toledo?
What Caused the Train Collision in Toledo? Photo Efe

The accident occurred in an area surrounded by olive groves, between Urda and Los Yébenes, where several cars suffered significant damage and debris was scattered. Ignacio Relaño, a passenger on the Ave train, told TVE that the train stopped briefly, started moving again, and then suffered the impact.

The witness described a sudden deceleration and moments of confusion, when the passengers’ belongings were thrown out by the force of the collision. Health Minister Mónica García reported that emergency teams focused their efforts on the most affected cars and transferred the injured to nearby hospitals.

What Follows After the Train Accident in Spain

Authorities will have to reconstruct the communications between the control center and the train drivers to determine how the circulation was authorized after the failure. It will also be essential to establish why additional restrictions were not applied and whether there were mechanisms capable of preventing both trains from coinciding on the same track. As emergency work continues, the investigation will have to clarify responsibilities and determine what measures can be taken to avoid a similar tragedy.

Source: ABC, EFE

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