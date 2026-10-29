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Spain Train Crash Kills at Least 68: Control Center Order Under Investigation
A Spain train crash near Toledo kills at least 68 people. Authorities are investigating a possible control center error involving two trains.
By  Alonso González Bañuelas
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Choque de trenes España La colisión entre un AVE y un tren de Iryo ocurrió cerca de Urda, Toledo. Crédito: EFE. Spain Train Crash Kills at Least 68: Control Center Order Under Investigation
Foto La colisión entre un AVE y un tren de Iryo ocurrió cerca de Urda, Toledo. Crédito: EFE.

Posted on 10/28/26 at 21:00

  • Authorities confirm at least 68 deaths in the Spain train crash.
  • Investigators are examining a possible error in an order issued by the control center.
  • Mexico offers consular assistance to nationals affected by the accident.

A train crash in Spain killed at least 68 people on Wednesday, October 28, near Urda, in the province of Toledo, according to figures announced by Emiliano García-Page, president of Castilla-La Mancha. The death toll remains provisional, Europa Press reported.

The collision involved a Renfe AVE high-speed train and an Iryo train on the Madrid-Seville route, approximately 150 kilometers south of Madrid. More than 540 people were traveling aboard the two trains, according to BBC Mundo’s coverage.

Emergency crews carried out rescue operations, provided medical assistance, and searched through the damaged train cars. Residents of nearby towns also arrived with water and private vehicles to help passengers who had managed to escape the wreckage.

Spain Train Crash: Control Center Order Under Investigation

Transport Minister Óscar Puente explained that the LZB train safety system stopped functioning around 8:30 a.m. local time because of a communication failure between computers on the railway network.

The malfunction automatically brought trains on the affected section to a halt. The Atocha control center then assumed operational control and authorized the AVE to resume its journey at approximately 8:36 a.m.

Puente described the decision as «inexplicable» because an Iryo train remained stopped on the tracks and a signal was red. According to statements reported by BBC Mundo, the authorization was issued without imposing a speed restriction.

Investigators will seek to establish responsibility and reconstruct the full sequence of events. At the scene, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez warned that «if there have been failures in the safety system, we will respond with total forcefulness.»

«It Was Full of Blood»: Passenger Describes the Train Crash

Antonio Jiménez Barca, an El País journalist traveling aboard the AVE, recalled that he was heading toward the cafeteria when the collision occurred. The force of the impact threw him and other passengers across the train car.

«It was full of blood. There were people on top of me, and many people were beside me,» he told his newspaper, according to the testimony reproduced in the material provided.

The journalist said he escaped through a hole in the train car and helped other passengers get out. Once outside, the survivors remained in a nearby field until emergency services arrived.

King Felipe VI Expresses Condolences as Events Are Suspended

King Felipe VI expressed his sorrow over the «terrible accident» and offered condolences to the victims’ families. He also recognized the efforts of emergency responders and the Military Emergency Unit.

Authorities and political parties postponed public events following the tragedy. The Spanish Football Federation also announced the suspension of 24 first-round Copa del Rey matches as a gesture of solidarity.

Mexico Offers Consular Assistance After Spain Train Crash

Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed condolences to the Spanish people and government, according to La Jornada. «Mexico expresses its solidarity with those affected, their families, and Spanish society,» the ministry stated.

As of the update cited by the newspaper, Mexican authorities had not reported any Mexican nationals among those affected. Citizens requiring assistance can contact the Mexican Embassy in Spain at +34 660 862 625 or through its X account, @EmbaMexEsp.

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