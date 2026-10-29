Authorities confirm at least 68 deaths in the Spain train crash.

Investigators are examining a possible error in an order issued by the control center.

Mexico offers consular assistance to nationals affected by the accident.

A train crash in Spain killed at least 68 people on Wednesday, October 28, near Urda, in the province of Toledo, according to figures announced by Emiliano García-Page, president of Castilla-La Mancha. The death toll remains provisional, Europa Press reported.

The collision involved a Renfe AVE high-speed train and an Iryo train on the Madrid-Seville route, approximately 150 kilometers south of Madrid. More than 540 people were traveling aboard the two trains, according to BBC Mundo’s coverage.

Emergency crews carried out rescue operations, provided medical assistance, and searched through the damaged train cars. Residents of nearby towns also arrived with water and private vehicles to help passengers who had managed to escape the wreckage.

Spain Train Crash: Control Center Order Under Investigation

🔴 Grave accident on the AVE line between Madrid and Andalusia: two Renfe and Iryo trains collide in Toledo The incident occurred in the municipality of Los Yébenes, and for now, the number of affected people is unknown https://t.co/m8V9UuC3OJ — El Periódico de España (@ElPeriodico_Esp) October 28, 2026

Transport Minister Óscar Puente explained that the LZB train safety system stopped functioning around 8:30 a.m. local time because of a communication failure between computers on the railway network.

The malfunction automatically brought trains on the affected section to a halt. The Atocha control center then assumed operational control and authorized the AVE to resume its journey at approximately 8:36 a.m.

Puente described the decision as «inexplicable» because an Iryo train remained stopped on the tracks and a signal was red. According to statements reported by BBC Mundo, the authorization was issued without imposing a speed restriction.

Investigators will seek to establish responsibility and reconstruct the full sequence of events. At the scene, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez warned that «if there have been failures in the safety system, we will respond with total forcefulness.»