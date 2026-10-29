Spain Train Crash Kills at Least 68: Control Center Order Under Investigation
Posted on 10/28/26 at 21:00
- Authorities confirm at least 68 deaths in the Spain train crash.
- Investigators are examining a possible error in an order issued by the control center.
- Mexico offers consular assistance to nationals affected by the accident.
A train crash in Spain killed at least 68 people on Wednesday, October 28, near Urda, in the province of Toledo, according to figures announced by Emiliano García-Page, president of Castilla-La Mancha. The death toll remains provisional, Europa Press reported.
The collision involved a Renfe AVE high-speed train and an Iryo train on the Madrid-Seville route, approximately 150 kilometers south of Madrid. More than 540 people were traveling aboard the two trains, according to BBC Mundo’s coverage.
Emergency crews carried out rescue operations, provided medical assistance, and searched through the damaged train cars. Residents of nearby towns also arrived with water and private vehicles to help passengers who had managed to escape the wreckage.
Spain Train Crash: Control Center Order Under Investigation
🔴 Grave accident on the AVE line between Madrid and Andalusia: two Renfe and Iryo trains collide in Toledo
The incident occurred in the municipality of Los Yébenes, and for now, the number of affected people is unknown https://t.co/m8V9UuC3OJ
— El Periódico de España (@ElPeriodico_Esp) October 28, 2026
Transport Minister Óscar Puente explained that the LZB train safety system stopped functioning around 8:30 a.m. local time because of a communication failure between computers on the railway network.
The malfunction automatically brought trains on the affected section to a halt. The Atocha control center then assumed operational control and authorized the AVE to resume its journey at approximately 8:36 a.m.
Puente described the decision as «inexplicable» because an Iryo train remained stopped on the tracks and a signal was red. According to statements reported by BBC Mundo, the authorization was issued without imposing a speed restriction.
Investigators will seek to establish responsibility and reconstruct the full sequence of events. At the scene, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez warned that «if there have been failures in the safety system, we will respond with total forcefulness.»
«It Was Full of Blood»: Passenger Describes the Train Crash
Train crash in Spain, the lack of maintenance of the infrastructure by Pedrito Sánchez is deadly. That’s how the bi3n3star governments… https://t.co/kRjEAV4d3p
— Guerra (ing forense) (@GuerraForense) October 28, 2026
Antonio Jiménez Barca, an El País journalist traveling aboard the AVE, recalled that he was heading toward the cafeteria when the collision occurred. The force of the impact threw him and other passengers across the train car.
«It was full of blood. There were people on top of me, and many people were beside me,» he told his newspaper, according to the testimony reproduced in the material provided.
The journalist said he escaped through a hole in the train car and helped other passengers get out. Once outside, the survivors remained in a nearby field until emergency services arrived.
King Felipe VI Expresses Condolences as Events Are Suspended
First images of the train crash in Spain are recorded https://t.co/Q59Okkcwgu
— Joaquín López-Dóriga (@lopezdoriga) October 28, 2026
King Felipe VI expressed his sorrow over the «terrible accident» and offered condolences to the victims’ families. He also recognized the efforts of emergency responders and the Military Emergency Unit.
Authorities and political parties postponed public events following the tragedy. The Spanish Football Federation also announced the suspension of 24 first-round Copa del Rey matches as a gesture of solidarity.
Mexico Offers Consular Assistance After Spain Train Crash
Near Urda in the province of Toledo (Spain), a Renfe AVE train rear-ended a stopped Iryo convoy on the high-speed Madrid-Seville line, causing the derailment of several cars and the fall of two down an embankment.
The authorities confirm at least 46 dead and 179 injured, figures that could increase according to reports from Civil Protection and the Government of Castilla-La Mancha, with a total of 544 passengers on board both trains.
The tragic crash has generated national shock, suspending high-speed service and recalling the similar accident in Adamuz in January, while investigations point to possible human error or a failure in the signaling system.
— Anxious Vids🔥 (@Anxiousvids) October 28, 2026
Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed condolences to the Spanish people and government, according to La Jornada. «Mexico expresses its solidarity with those affected, their families, and Spanish society,» the ministry stated.
As of the update cited by the newspaper, Mexican authorities had not reported any Mexican nationals among those affected. Citizens requiring assistance can contact the Mexican Embassy in Spain at +34 660 862 625 or through its X account, @EmbaMexEsp.