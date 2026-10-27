Alleged Creator of October 17 Movement Detained, Investigated for Terrorist Incitement
Posted on 10/27/26 at 08:30
- Prosecutors are investigating Youssef Siher.
- The movement encouraged new protests.
- A judge will review his detention.
The Milan Prosecutor's Office is investigating Youssef Siher, the alleged creator of the October 17 Movement, for his possible connection to calls for new protests in Italy. The 30-year-old journalist and analyst was detained on Saturday, October 24, after a week marked by riots and looting in Milan.
The prosecution attributes to him alleged incitement to commit a crime with the aggravating circumstance of terrorist purposes, as well as a crime related to organized violence in demonstrations. The accusations are under investigation and do not equate to a conviction. The prosecution requested that he be kept in detention as the process advances.
What is the October 17 Movement
Italy identifies the alleged author of the "movement" that encouraged protests in Milan. Youssef Siher, 30, is being detained and investigated for the crime of "instigating a crime". https://t.co/rS9cOoND1h
— SUR. El periódico de Málaga (@DiarioSUR) October 24, 2026
The movement appeared on social media after the protests and riots of the weekend of October 17 and 18. From anonymous accounts on platforms like Instagram and Telegram, the group encouraged new mobilizations and announced that it would give instructions to its followers.
The authorities consider that Siher was behind the messages disseminated by the movement, an attribution that is part of the investigation. The calls announced for Saturday, October 24, in several cities did not materialize as expected.
What happened during the protests in Italy
On Saturday, demonstrations were held against the war, the cost of living, and the Government of Giorgia Meloni, mostly without major incidents. There were also moments of tension and police charges at the end of the day in cities like Rome, Turin, Bologna, and Florence.
The Ministry of the Interior reported that 4,292 people were identified and 371 were taken to police stations; nine were detained and 87 were denounced. The police also conducted searches in different locations due to fears that the riots and looting previously registered in Milan would be repeated.
The Meloni Government tightens security measures
After the incidents in Milan, the Italian Government deployed 500 soldiers to reinforce security in the city. Meloni's administration also approved a decree with new measures related to violence during public demonstrations. Among them is a new crime linked to violent participation in protests, which the prosecution seeks to apply in the investigation against Siher.
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The rule includes preventive measures and responsibilities for damages caused by minors, according to the information released about the decree.
What's next in the October 17 Movement case
Siher remains detained in Milan's San Vittore prison, while the prosecution requests that he continue to be deprived of liberty. A judge will have to review the request and decide whether to maintain the detention. That decision will be one of the next stages of the case. The investigation will also have to determine what role Siher played in the messages attributed to the movement and whether these constitute the alleged crimes.
The case is unfolding amid the debate in Italy about the Government's response to the protests and the limits of the new security measures.
SOURCE: EFE