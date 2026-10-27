Prosecutors are investigating Youssef Siher.

The movement encouraged new protests.

A judge will review his detention.

The Milan Prosecutor's Office is investigating Youssef Siher, the alleged creator of the October 17 Movement, for his possible connection to calls for new protests in Italy. The 30-year-old journalist and analyst was detained on Saturday, October 24, after a week marked by riots and looting in Milan.

The prosecution attributes to him alleged incitement to commit a crime with the aggravating circumstance of terrorist purposes, as well as a crime related to organized violence in demonstrations. The accusations are under investigation and do not equate to a conviction. The prosecution requested that he be kept in detention as the process advances.

What is the October 17 Movement

Italy identifies the alleged author of the "movement" that encouraged protests in Milan. Youssef Siher, 30, is being detained and investigated for the crime of "instigating a crime". https://t.co/rS9cOoND1h — SUR. El periódico de Málaga (@DiarioSUR) October 24, 2026



The movement appeared on social media after the protests and riots of the weekend of October 17 and 18. From anonymous accounts on platforms like Instagram and Telegram, the group encouraged new mobilizations and announced that it would give instructions to its followers.

The authorities consider that Siher was behind the messages disseminated by the movement, an attribution that is part of the investigation. The calls announced for Saturday, October 24, in several cities did not materialize as expected.