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Homecoming Party Turns Tragic: Shooting Leaves Two Dead, Up to 35 Injured in Georgia
A homecoming block party in Vienna, Georgia, turned deadly when gunfire broke out, killing two and injuring up to 35 people.
By  Ernesto Iván Vargas Martínez
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Dos jóvenes murieron tras el tiroteo en Vienna Georgia
Foto Shutterstock

Posted on 10/04/26 at 17:08

  • Two young people lost their lives.
  • Up to 35 people were injured.
  • The GBI is investigating the shooting.

A crowded homecoming celebration turned tragic in Georgia, where a shooting left two people dead and up to 35 injured during the early hours of Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred around 1:25 a.m. in Vienna, Dooly County, as officers monitored a street party with over 1,000 attendees.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) reported that it is working with local authorities to determine what triggered the gunfire and who was involved.

Authorities had not announced arrests nor publicly revealed a possible motive as they advanced their investigation into one of the most violent episodes of the celebration.

Two Young People Died After the Shooting in Vienna, Georgia

Dooly County Coroner Brett Walls confirmed that the deceased are two men, 20 and 23 years old, whose families have been notified.

The identities of the two young people were not initially disclosed because the investigation remained active and authorities continued to gather information about what happened.

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Sheriff Craig Peavy pointed out that the gunfire hit numerous people and was reported in at least two separate locations about a block apart.

This information suggests a wide and complex scene that investigators will now have to reconstruct through testimony, physical evidence, and other available elements.

Up to 35 People Were Injured During the Shooting

Preliminary figures show the magnitude of the attack: at least 25 people were taken to hospitals after the gunfire, according to local authorities.

However, the total number of injured could reach 35, as some people may have sought medical attention after the incident.

The large concentration of attendees also represents a challenge for investigators, who need to establish the sequence of the gunfire and determine how many perpetrators were involved.

Authorities had not publicly detailed the medical conditions of the injured nor specified how many people remained hospitalized after the emergency.

GBI Investigates What Triggered the Shooting During the Homecoming

The GBI took on a supporting role in the investigation alongside local authorities to determine the circumstances that led to the violence.

Investigators will have to identify those responsible, establish if there were multiple shooters, and determine how the two locations where gunfire was reported are related.

The initial lack of arrests leaves several questions open about what happened during a celebration that brought together over a thousand people.

The case remains under investigation, and authorities may update the number of victims as they receive new hospital reports and advance their investigation.

Source: Telemundo, WUSA9.

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