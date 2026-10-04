Homecoming Party Turns Tragic: Shooting Leaves Two Dead, Up to 35 Injured in Georgia
Posted on 10/04/26 at 17:08
- Two young people lost their lives.
- Up to 35 people were injured.
- The GBI is investigating the shooting.
A crowded homecoming celebration turned tragic in Georgia, where a shooting left two people dead and up to 35 injured during the early hours of Sunday morning.
The shooting occurred around 1:25 a.m. in Vienna, Dooly County, as officers monitored a street party with over 1,000 attendees.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) reported that it is working with local authorities to determine what triggered the gunfire and who was involved.
Authorities had not announced arrests nor publicly revealed a possible motive as they advanced their investigation into one of the most violent episodes of the celebration.
Two Young People Died After the Shooting in Vienna, Georgia
Dooly County deputies were already standing in the crowd when the gunfire started. A homecoming block party in Vienna, Georgia. More than 1,000 people on Pine Street, 1:20 Sunday morning.
Someone opened fire on at least 50 people. Two men dead, 20 and 23. Thirty-five hurt, 25 in the hospital. Some got run over by cars as the crowd scattered.
The shots came from at least two spots about a block apart. Cops were on scene and nobody’s been arrested. https://t.co/htSHRhZEEx
— IredcapI (@IredcapI) October 4, 2026
Dooly County Coroner Brett Walls confirmed that the deceased are two men, 20 and 23 years old, whose families have been notified.
The identities of the two young people were not initially disclosed because the investigation remained active and authorities continued to gather information about what happened.
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Sheriff Craig Peavy pointed out that the gunfire hit numerous people and was reported in at least two separate locations about a block apart.
This information suggests a wide and complex scene that investigators will now have to reconstruct through testimony, physical evidence, and other available elements.
Up to 35 People Were Injured During the Shooting
HORROR SHOOTING At least 2 dead and 35 injured as gunfire breaks out at homecoming party https://t.co/sIVlWIoNOA
— Simo Saadi🇺🇸 (@Simo7809957085) October 4, 2026
Preliminary figures show the magnitude of the attack: at least 25 people were taken to hospitals after the gunfire, according to local authorities.
However, the total number of injured could reach 35, as some people may have sought medical attention after the incident.
The large concentration of attendees also represents a challenge for investigators, who need to establish the sequence of the gunfire and determine how many perpetrators were involved.
Authorities had not publicly detailed the medical conditions of the injured nor specified how many people remained hospitalized after the emergency.
GBI Investigates What Triggered the Shooting During the Homecoming
2 DEAD, 35 INJURED IN MASS SHOOTING AT GEORGIA HOMECOMING PARTY ATTENDED BY MORE THAN 1,000 PEOPLE
📍Vienna, Georgia
Two young men are dead and approximately 35 people were hurt after gunfire erupted during a massive homecoming celebration in south Georgia overnight.
The shooting happened around 1:25 a.m. in Vienna, a small city in Dooly County, about 135 miles from Atlanta.
Authorities said more than 1,000 people had gathered for a neighborhood block party.
Dooly County Coroner Brett Walls confirmed the two people killed were men, ages 20 and 23. Their families have been notified, but authorities have not publicly released their identities as investigators work to determine what led to the violence.
The GBI said Dooly County sheriff’s deputies were patrolling the neighborhood when gunfire erupted in the 900 block of Pine Street.
Deputies immediately responded and discovered multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds.
As deputies searched the surrounding area, they found two victims in the 600 block of Pine Street. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Dooly County Sheriff Craig Peavy said gunfire was directed toward at least 50 people in at least two locations approximately a block apart.
Peavy initially reported that 25 people had been transported to hospitals and that as many as 35 people may have been hurt. The GBI subsequently confirmed 35 people were hurt.
Victims were transported to several regional hospitals for treatment.
The shooting unfolded despite deputies already being in the area monitoring the large gathering.
Authorities are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information about those responsible to contact the GBI’s Perry Regional Investigative Office at 478-987-4545.
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The GBI took on a supporting role in the investigation alongside local authorities to determine the circumstances that led to the violence.
Investigators will have to identify those responsible, establish if there were multiple shooters, and determine how the two locations where gunfire was reported are related.
The initial lack of arrests leaves several questions open about what happened during a celebration that brought together over a thousand people.
The case remains under investigation, and authorities may update the number of victims as they receive new hospital reports and advance their investigation.