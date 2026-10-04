Two young people lost their lives.

Up to 35 people were injured.

The GBI is investigating the shooting.

A crowded homecoming celebration turned tragic in Georgia, where a shooting left two people dead and up to 35 injured during the early hours of Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred around 1:25 a.m. in Vienna, Dooly County, as officers monitored a street party with over 1,000 attendees.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) reported that it is working with local authorities to determine what triggered the gunfire and who was involved.

Authorities had not announced arrests nor publicly revealed a possible motive as they advanced their investigation into one of the most violent episodes of the celebration.

Two Young People Died After the Shooting in Vienna, Georgia

Dooly County deputies were already standing in the crowd when the gunfire started. A homecoming block party in Vienna, Georgia. More than 1,000 people on Pine Street, 1:20 Sunday morning. Someone opened fire on at least 50 people. Two men dead, 20 and 23. Thirty-five hurt, 25 in the hospital. Some got run over by cars as the crowd scattered. The shots came from at least two spots about a block apart. Cops were on scene and nobody’s been arrested. https://t.co/htSHRhZEEx — IredcapI (@IredcapI) October 4, 2026

Dooly County Coroner Brett Walls confirmed that the deceased are two men, 20 and 23 years old, whose families have been notified.