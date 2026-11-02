Texas Mother Abducted and Killed by Husband
Posted on 11/01/26 at 21:28
A mother of two, who had just graduated from nursing school, was kidnapped and allegedly murdered by her estranged husband in Texas.
The victim, identified as Bianca Garza, 34, had dropped off her younger daughter at school when the kidnapping occurred, according to People.
The suspect, Áxel Ramírez, also 34, died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after a 34-minute police chase.
This case stunned the Burleson community, where family and friends honored Garza’s dedication to completing her studies and beginning a new chapter.
How Did the Kidnapping and Murder of Bianca Garza Occur in Texas?
💔»I have asked for only one thing in honor of Bianca. If you have kids, hold your babies just a little tighter tonight. Because only God knows what she would do just to hold our babies one more time,» said Ezekiel Cain. https://t.co/ZIMG0Xzhc0
— CBS News Texas (@CBSNewsTexas) October 30, 2026
The kidnapping occurred around 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, October 29, when Garza was walking through a parking lot in Burleson.
According to Police Chief Billy J. Cordell, a man forced the woman into a vehicle before fleeing the scene.
Authorities explained that Garza had agreed to meet with her estranged husband to talk. Her boyfriend was also present when the incident occurred.
Ramírez fled with the victim and disobeyed police orders to stop, triggering a 25-mile chase.
Police Chase in Texas Ends with Two People Dead
🇺🇸 🔴 HORROR IN TEXAS: she was kidnapped in a parking lot and found dead in a car with her ex-husband
A true nightmare is shaking the state of Texas. Bianca Garza (34), a young mother who had just celebrated her graduation as a nurse two weeks ago, was brutally attacked by her ex-partner, Axel Ramírez (34), after a terrifying high-speed chase.
The heartbreaking episode occurred on the morning of Thursday, October 29, in Burleson, Texas. At around 7:45 a.m., after dropping off her 9-year-old son at school, Bianca headed to a parking lot to have a civilized conversation with her ex-husband. Despite being accompanied by her current partner for safety, the aggressor violently approached her and forced her into his vehicle before fleeing at high speed.
During the escape, Bianca managed to desperately call 911 from inside the moving car. The Burleson Police initiated an intense chase that lasted over 34 minutes and 25 miles, reaching speeds of over 100 mph. Not even the spike strips deployed by the authorities were able to stop the suspect.
The chase ended near a local airport. As officers approached the stopped vehicle, they discovered the most devastating scene: Bianca and her attacker lay dead with gunshot wounds inside the car, after the suspect had shot her and ended the tragedy on the spot.
The young woman leaves behind two children, 9 and 14, in the midst of deep pain for family and friends who highlighted her effort to move forward.
— MACHI 👑 (@arroba_machi) October 31, 2026
During the chase, the vehicle reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour, according to information provided by the Burleson Police.
Officers followed the suspect for about 34 minutes until the chase ended near an airport.
YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Shooting in Alabama leaves one dead and eight injured: violence hits the Magic City Classic
As they approached the car, they found Garza and Ramírez dead, both with apparent gunshot wounds. Authorities are investigating the exact circumstances.
The police also confirmed that Garza managed to contact 911 during the escape. Another man present at the kidnapping also called emergency services.
Bianca Garza Had Just Graduated from Nursing School
HEARTBREAKING: Ezekiel Cain says his girlfriend, 34-year-old Bianca Garza Ramirez, is the woman shot and killed by her ex-husband yesterday after a police chase starting in Burleson.
She just graduated nursing school & leaves behind two daughters, 14 and 9.
@CBSNewsTexas https://t.co/D6yu3UaZxg
— Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) October 30, 2026
Garza was the mother of two girls, 9 and 14, and had completed her nursing studies in early October.
On social media, her loved ones shared photos of her graduation and highlighted the personal obstacles she had overcome to achieve that goal.
Her boyfriend, Ezekiel Cain, posted a farewell message on Facebook, where he expressed his pain and promised to continue taking care of the girls.
The Burleson Police have not revealed a possible motive for the crime. The investigation continues to clarify the events leading up to the kidnapping.
Domestic Violence in the United States: Where to Seek Help
– Why it matters: The case highlights the risks that can exist in relationships marked by violence, even during separation processes.
– The fact: The victim was 34 years old, had two daughters, and had just graduated from nursing school.
– The process: Authorities are investigating the kidnapping, the chase, and the circumstances of both deaths.
– What you can do: People at risk can request confidential guidance and prepare a safety plan.
In the United States, the National Domestic Violence Hotline offers free and confidential assistance, 24 hours a day, in over 170 languages.
Those affected can call 1-800-799-7233 or visit thehotline.org to receive guidance and learn about available resources.
What’s next: Authorities will have to determine the details of the crime and establish whether there were any prior signs of risk or incidents before the kidnapping.