A mother of two, who had just graduated from nursing school, was kidnapped and allegedly murdered by her estranged husband in Texas.

The victim, identified as Bianca Garza, 34, had dropped off her younger daughter at school when the kidnapping occurred, according to People.

The suspect, Áxel Ramírez, also 34, died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after a 34-minute police chase.

This case stunned the Burleson community, where family and friends honored Garza’s dedication to completing her studies and beginning a new chapter.

How Did the Kidnapping and Murder of Bianca Garza Occur in Texas?

💔»I have asked for only one thing in honor of Bianca. If you have kids, hold your babies just a little tighter tonight. Because only God knows what she would do just to hold our babies one more time,» said Ezekiel Cain. https://t.co/ZIMG0Xzhc0 — CBS News Texas (@CBSNewsTexas) October 30, 2026

The kidnapping occurred around 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, October 29, when Garza was walking through a parking lot in Burleson.

According to Police Chief Billy J. Cordell, a man forced the woman into a vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Authorities explained that Garza had agreed to meet with her estranged husband to talk. Her boyfriend was also present when the incident occurred.