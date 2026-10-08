Candidate reports alleged rape

Sheriff investigates the attack

Occurred while repairing campaign signs

Bernadette Greene-Placienta, Democratic congressional candidate for Arizona, reported being the victim of an alleged sexual assault while repairing her campaign signs.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the report filed by Greene-Placienta, who is running for Arizona’s 8th congressional district.

According to her account, the attack occurred after 2:00 a.m. in a Sun City parking lot or its surroundings.

Greene-Placienta said she was fixing a damaged sign when she was hit on the head and subsequently lost consciousness.

Bernadette Greene-Placienta recounts what she remembers of the alleged attack

Bernadette Greene-Placentia was repairing her campaigning signs when she was attacked. The case remains under investigation.

https://t.co/d105dnCy38 https://t.co/R5M8pwip6O — Phoenix New Times (@phoenixnewtimes) October 7, 2026

When she partially regained consciousness, she claimed to have seen a man exposing himself and later discovered she had numerous bruises. The candidate believes she may have suffered a concussion and explained that she retains fragmented memories of what happened that morning.