Arizona Congressional Candidate Reports Alleged Rape Happened While Repairing Campaign Signs
Posted on 10/08/26 at 13:00
- Candidate reports alleged rape
- Sheriff investigates the attack
- Occurred while repairing campaign signs
Bernadette Greene-Placienta, Democratic congressional candidate for Arizona, reported being the victim of an alleged sexual assault while repairing her campaign signs.
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the report filed by Greene-Placienta, who is running for Arizona’s 8th congressional district.
According to her account, the attack occurred after 2:00 a.m. in a Sun City parking lot or its surroundings.
Greene-Placienta said she was fixing a damaged sign when she was hit on the head and subsequently lost consciousness.
Bernadette Greene-Placienta recounts what she remembers of the alleged attack
Bernadette Greene-Placentia was repairing her campaigning signs when she was attacked. The case remains under investigation.
https://t.co/d105dnCy38 https://t.co/R5M8pwip6O
— Phoenix New Times (@phoenixnewtimes) October 7, 2026
When she partially regained consciousness, she claimed to have seen a man exposing himself and later discovered she had numerous bruises. The candidate believes she may have suffered a concussion and explained that she retains fragmented memories of what happened that morning.
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Greene-Placienta recalled having a garment partially removed and kicking another man who approached during the episode. She also stated that she ended up face down while her van remained running and the trunk was open, without remembering how she later returned home.
Arizona candidate waited two weeks to file the report
In Arizona, a Democratic congressional candidate, Bernadette Greene-Placentia, says she was raped while trying to repair campaign signs this summer. https://t.co/1zSG0CvUVV
— PBS News (@NewsHour) October 7, 2026
Greene-Placienta explained that she initially decided not to report the incident because she tried to erase it from her memory and continue with her daily life. However, she later communicated the situation to members of her campaign and then discussed the alleged attack with her husband.
Two weeks later, she filed the report with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, according to the report cited by US media. Since then, she stated that she stopped going out to repair signs, an activity she used to do alone or accompanied by family members and campaign staff.
Investigation occurs in the midst of Arizona’s congressional campaign
Greene-Placienta is seeking the seat for Arizona’s 8th congressional district and faces Republican Representative Abe Hamadeh in the electoral contest.
The candidate decided to publicly reveal her experience because, she explained, she wanted to speak out for women who have faced sexual assaults. Her testimony includes incomplete memories of the episode, so several described elements remain as allegations while the police investigation continues.
So far, the available information confirms the existence of an investigation, but does not publicly establish the identity of a person responsible for the alleged attack.
Sources: The Guardian, New Times.