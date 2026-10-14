Trump Names Barbera Thornhill to Lead Fight Against Human Trafficking Amid Controversial Cuts
Posted on 10/14/26 at 13:00
- Trump appoints Barbera Thornhill.
- Senate confirmed her appointment in August.
- Office suffered 70% cuts.
The Administration of Donald Trump appointed Barbera Thornhill on Tuesday, October 13, to head a key office in the fight against human trafficking. Her arrival comes after a significant reduction in personnel tasked with combating this crime, raising questions about the office’s operational capacity. The official assumed the directorship of the Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons at the Department of State, with the rank of ambassador. The appointment also marks a new era for an office that had been without a Senate-confirmed director since the beginning of Trump’s second term.
Who is Barbera Thornhill, Trump’s new official?
Ambassador Thornhill, welcome to the team. I’m proud to have such a dedicated leader join us as Ambassador-at-Large to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons. Human trafficking is a grave human rights issue and a transnational crime exploiting men, women, and children for profit. We will continue to go after traffickers, protect survivors, and deliver justice for the American people.
— Assistant Secretary Riley Barnes (@StateDRL) October 13, 2026
Thornhill has experience in community organizations, child protection initiatives, and activities related to vulnerable individuals. During her confirmation hearing, she recalled her collaboration with Mother Teresa and the Sisters of Charity in Calcutta, India.
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She also highlighted her participation in Scouts BSA and her work as secretary of the board of the Children’s Institute of Los Angeles. The official stated that she intends to incorporate the experiences of human trafficking survivors into the design of public policies and strengthen collaboration between federal agencies.
Senate confirms Thornhill after a divided vote
September 6, 2022
She’s originally from California
«Barbera Hale Thornhill is a successful business executive, civic leader and philanthropist in Los Angeles, California, where she is president of Impact Design, a business-focused interior design firm. She is an active member of the Getty Research Institute Council, the Getty Paintings Council, the World Affairs Council and the Pacific Council on International Policy, all of Los Angeles. Ms. Thornhill’s leadership in civic initiatives and philanthropy, her decades of business experience, and active engagement in shaping and achieving the goals of a broad range of organizations, make her a strong candidate for U.S. Ambassador to Singapore.»
«Much of Ms. Thornhill’s extensive philanthropic work has focused on direct action to address the negative impact on children of poverty, abuse and neglect. As Secretary of the Board of the Children’s Institute of Los Angeles, California, a nonprofit organization that provides services to children and families affected by family and community violence within Los Angeles’s most challenged neighborhoods, she led successful fund-raising initiatives to finance the Institute’s work. She was president of The Colleagues, an organization of women that has raised millions of dollars to finance Children’s Institute, Inc (CII) for over 25 years. She is an active member of the Library Foundation of Los Angeles, which sponsors literacy, technology and cultural programs at the city’s libraries. She is also a long-time board member of the West Los Angeles County Council of the Boy Scouts of America, and the National Children’s Chorus of Los Angeles and New York.»
«Ms. Thornhill attended the University of California at Los Angeles, George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and North Carolina State University in Raleigh, North Carolina.»
Source: https://t.co/9tRX2x9TqI
— Wendy Patterson (@wendyp4545) October 13, 2026
The White House presented her nomination to the Senate on May 11, while the corresponding hearing took place on June 25. Finally, on August 7, the senators approved her appointment with 51 votes in favor and 47 against, reflecting a politically divided confirmation. Assistant Secretary Riley Barnes publicly celebrated her incorporation and reiterated the government’s commitment to pursuing criminal organizations responsible for exploiting people. The office also faces the challenge of rebuilding its institutional capacity after the departure of Cindy Dyer, who concluded her functions with the Biden Administration.
70% cuts put anti-trafficking strategy to the test
According to Legis1, the Trump Administration reduced the office’s staff by approximately 70%, leaving fewer than thirty employees available. These cuts raise questions about the resources needed to coordinate international investigations, support survivors, and oversee actions against human exploitation.
Human trafficking can involve sexual exploitation, forced labor, and other coercive practices that affect adults and minors, regardless of their nationality. Thornhill will have to demonstrate how she will strengthen government cooperation and protect victims with a significantly smaller administrative structure.
Sources: SDP Noticias, Yahoo News.