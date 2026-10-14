Trump appoints Barbera Thornhill.

Senate confirmed her appointment in August.

Office suffered 70% cuts.

The Administration of Donald Trump appointed Barbera Thornhill on Tuesday, October 13, to head a key office in the fight against human trafficking. Her arrival comes after a significant reduction in personnel tasked with combating this crime, raising questions about the office’s operational capacity. The official assumed the directorship of the Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons at the Department of State, with the rank of ambassador. The appointment also marks a new era for an office that had been without a Senate-confirmed director since the beginning of Trump’s second term.

Who is Barbera Thornhill, Trump’s new official?

Ambassador Thornhill, welcome to the team. I’m proud to have such a dedicated leader join us as Ambassador-at-Large to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons. Human trafficking is a grave human rights issue and a transnational crime exploiting men, women, and children for profit. We will continue to go after traffickers, protect survivors, and deliver justice for the American people. — Assistant Secretary Riley Barnes (@StateDRL) October 13, 2026

Thornhill has experience in community organizations, child protection initiatives, and activities related to vulnerable individuals. During her confirmation hearing, she recalled her collaboration with Mother Teresa and the Sisters of Charity in Calcutta, India.

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She also highlighted her participation in Scouts BSA and her work as secretary of the board of the Children’s Institute of Los Angeles. The official stated that she intends to incorporate the experiences of human trafficking survivors into the design of public policies and strengthen collaboration between federal agencies.

Senate confirms Thornhill after a divided vote