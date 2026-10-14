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Trump Names Barbera Thornhill to Lead Fight Against Human Trafficking Amid Controversial Cuts
The Trump administration has appointed Barbera Thornhill to lead the fight against human trafficking despite a 70% staff reduction.
By  Ernesto Iván Vargas Martínez
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¿Quién es Barbera Thornhill, la nueva funcionaria de Trump?
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Posted on 10/14/26 at 13:00

  • Trump appoints Barbera Thornhill.
  • Senate confirmed her appointment in August.
  • Office suffered 70% cuts.

The Administration of Donald Trump appointed Barbera Thornhill on Tuesday, October 13, to head a key office in the fight against human trafficking. Her arrival comes after a significant reduction in personnel tasked with combating this crime, raising questions about the office’s operational capacity. The official assumed the directorship of the Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons at the Department of State, with the rank of ambassador. The appointment also marks a new era for an office that had been without a Senate-confirmed director since the beginning of Trump’s second term.

Who is Barbera Thornhill, Trump’s new official?

Thornhill has experience in community organizations, child protection initiatives, and activities related to vulnerable individuals. During her confirmation hearing, she recalled her collaboration with Mother Teresa and the Sisters of Charity in Calcutta, India.

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She also highlighted her participation in Scouts BSA and her work as secretary of the board of the Children’s Institute of Los Angeles. The official stated that she intends to incorporate the experiences of human trafficking survivors into the design of public policies and strengthen collaboration between federal agencies.

Senate confirms Thornhill after a divided vote

The White House presented her nomination to the Senate on May 11, while the corresponding hearing took place on June 25. Finally, on August 7, the senators approved her appointment with 51 votes in favor and 47 against, reflecting a politically divided confirmation. Assistant Secretary Riley Barnes publicly celebrated her incorporation and reiterated the government’s commitment to pursuing criminal organizations responsible for exploiting people. The office also faces the challenge of rebuilding its institutional capacity after the departure of Cindy Dyer, who concluded her functions with the Biden Administration.

70% cuts put anti-trafficking strategy to the test

According to Legis1, the Trump Administration reduced the office’s staff by approximately 70%, leaving fewer than thirty employees available. These cuts raise questions about the resources needed to coordinate international investigations, support survivors, and oversee actions against human exploitation.

Human trafficking can involve sexual exploitation, forced labor, and other coercive practices that affect adults and minors, regardless of their nationality. Thornhill will have to demonstrate how she will strengthen government cooperation and protect victims with a significantly smaller administrative structure.

Sources: SDP Noticias, Yahoo News.

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