Unusual heat persists until Thursday.

Cold front will plummet temperatures.

Some regions may face possible frost.

More than 20 states in the central and eastern United States will experience above-average temperatures until Thursday, October 15, before a marked change in weather. According to FOX Weather, the heat will reach its peak between Wednesday and Thursday. A large area of high pressure favors the advance of warm and humid air to the north. The Midwest will record temperatures between 80 and 90 °F, while sectors of the Southern Great Plains and the Southeast could exceed 95 °F. The National Weather Service also anticipates unusual heat and possible daily records in parts of the Midwest, the Southeast, and the Mid-Atlantic during the next few days.

Cold Front to Bring a Drop of Up to 40 °F

Some weather whiplash is on the way for the Eastern U.S.! After record-breaking high temperatures today, this weekend will see more fall-like conditions as temps fall more than 30 degrees! Find your forecast at https://t.co/o5cxJlONPR https://t.co/R9y4uHrLs8 — National Weather Service (@NWS) October 14, 2026



Starting on Friday, October 16, a cold front will displace the heat. The Northern and Central Great Plains, along with the Upper Midwest, will face the most pronounced contrast. In some areas, highs near 80 °F on Thursday could drop to 40 or 50 °F on Friday, according to the forecast.

The expected drop of about 40 degrees corresponds to Fahrenheit, equivalent to an approximate variation of 22 °C. It does not mean a drop of 40 degrees Celsius. The change will not be identical in all states. To organize activities, it is essential to review the temperatures of each location and the estimated time of arrival of the front.

Risk of Frost in the Midwest and Northeast

HEAT RETREATING 🌡️:There are just a few more days of record warmth across the Central and Eastern U.S. before a cold front drives dramatic temperature swings heading into the weekend. FOX Weather Meteorologists Britta Merwin and Craig Herrera break down the forecast: https://t.co/ptzx1pYgiz — FOX Weather (@foxweather) October 14, 2026



Lows could drop to 20 and 30 °F in sectors of the Plains and the Upper Midwest, with a possibility of intense freezing in some areas. The interior valleys of Pennsylvania, New York, and northern New England may also record temperatures near or below freezing during the weekend. The National Weather Service explains that frost can form even with air temperatures slightly above 32 °F, depending on the cooling of surfaces and wind.