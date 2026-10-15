Toyota is facing a new recall in the United States due to a software flaw that could compromise the safety of thousands of drivers of the 2026 RAV4 plug-in hybrid model.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported that the recall involves 30,978 vehicles because of a problem that could affect the operation of the hybrid system.

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Recall Due to Software Issue

Toyota is recalling more than 30,000 vehicles over a software issue that could cause a safety risk. https://t.co/aTNOIiySNO — South Bend Tribune (@SBTribune) October 14, 2026

According to the safety notice, a software error could prevent the plug-in hybrid system from functioning properly while the vehicle is being driven.

The flaw may trigger warning lights on the dashboard and reduce vehicle performance, especially at high speeds.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Bank of America Fine Tops $1.21 Billion Over Anti-Money Laundering Failures

Under certain circumstances, the system could shut down or cause a loss of power, increasing the risk of a traffic accident.

Although the recall is intended to prevent potential incidents, owners should verify whether their vehicle is included before assuming it has the defect.