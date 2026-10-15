The Social Security Administration (SSA) announced on October 14, 2026, a 3.6% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2027. This Social Security increase and SSI boost will benefit 76 million Americans.

Why it matters: according to SSA estimates, the average monthly check for a retiree will rise from $2,095 to $2,170 in January 2027.

How Much Your Check Will Increase

These are the estimated average monthly benefits, before and after the 3.6% COLA:

Retired workers (all): from $2,095 to $2,170.

Eligible couple, both receiving benefits: from $3,238 to $3,355.

Widowed person, alone: from $1,936 to $2,005.

Widowed mother with two children: from $3,932 to $4,074.

Disabled workers (all): from $1,642 to $1,701.

Disabled worker, spouse, and children: from $2,970 to $3,077.

SSI, individual: from $994 to $1,029 per month.

SSI, couple: from $1,491 to $1,544 per month.

The maximum benefit for someone retiring at full retirement age increases from $4,152 to $4,188 per month.

When the Increase Arrives

The COLA begins with January 2027 payments for nearly 72 million Social Security beneficiaries. It corresponds to December 2026 benefits, which are paid in January. About 7.3 million SSI beneficiaries will receive the increased payment starting December 31, 2026, since January 1 is a holiday. Some will people receive both benefits. The adjustment is calculated using the CPI-W index from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The third-quarter 2026 average was 328.746, compared to 317.265 in the same quarter of 2025.

If You’re Still Working