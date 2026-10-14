Democrats lead Republicans in election polls

Trump faces low popularity ahead of elections

Control of Congress could change again.

Midterm election polls. In three weeks, on November 3, Americans will go to the polls in midterm elections that are being interpreted as a referendum on President Donald Trump's management and will determine whether Republicans maintain their current majority in Congress.

The polls currently paint a favorable scenario for the Democratic opposition in both chambers, which has led Trump to become fully involved in the campaign, with almost daily electoral rallies in decisive states.

Midterm Election Polls: The House of Representatives

The House of Representatives will renew all 435 seats for a two-year term. Currently, Republicans hold a narrow majority of 219 seats compared to the Democrats' 214, so the opposition needs a net gain of three seats to take control. According to the average of polls by RealClearPolitics, Democrats are clearly leading the vote intention for the House, with 50.2% compared to the Republicans, who obtain 41.9%. The analysis portal Cook Political Report points out that, with current trends, Democrats could turn 18 electoral districts in their favor and achieve a majority of more than 230 seats.

All recent presidents have lost control of the House in midterm elections, including Trump himself in his first term.