Oregon School Shooting: Civilian Kills 16-Year-Old Gunman, May Have Prevented More Deaths
Posted on 10/16/26 at 18:00
- Three children and a teacher were killed in Oregon school shooting.
- A civilian shot and killed the 16-year-old suspect.
- Police are investigating the motive behind the attack.
Oregon school shooting. A civilian pursued and shot the suspected gunman who entered Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon, after the teenager fired at the school’s closed doors. According to authorities, his intervention may have prevented more deaths before police arrived.
The attack occurred on Thursday, October 15, and left four people dead: three children ages 5, 8, and 11, and a teacher. The suspect, a 16-year-old Bend resident, also died in the confrontation with the community member.
According to NBC News, the man was identified as Kaylub Giamanco, a 36-year-old carpenter and father of two girls who attend Silver Rail Elementary School.
His brother, Kyle Giamanco, said Kaylub was heading home after lunch when he heard gunfire and saw the gunman enter the school.
The man, who was carrying a firearm and had a concealed-carry permit, decided to enter the building and confront the teenager. His brother said Kaylub feels guilty for not being able to save more children and, for now, does not want to speak publicly about what happened.
BREAKING: The HERO who stopped the deadly #Oregon elementary school shooting is reportedly being identified online as KAYLEB GIAMANCO!!
#Kayleb is a father of two little girls who attend that very school. He reportedly lives nearby and was heading home on his lunch break when he heard gunshots and realized something horrific was happening at his daughters’ school!!
He reportedly ran toward the school, knowing his daughters were inside. I honestly cannot even imagine the fear that must’ve been going through him.
Kayleb deserves an ENORMOUS amount of gratitude for stepping in when those children needed help most. ❤️🙏 he’s a HERO!!
— Mahalaxmi Ramanathan (@MahalaxmiRaman) October 16, 2026
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek thanked the civilian for his intervention during a press conference. «He intervened heroically to prevent further loss of life, his actions carry a heavy emotional burden,» she said.
Information about the confrontation was reported by NBC News and republished by Infobae. Authorities did not publicly identify the person who shot the teenager or specify the legal circumstances under which he was carrying the firearm.
Oregon School Shooting: Police Responded Within Three Minutes
According to the timeline released by Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz, the first 911 call came in at 12:59 p.m. local time. The caller reported that someone had fired at their vehicle near the school.
About a minute later, dispatchers received multiple calls reporting a shooter inside the building. The first officers arrived at 1:02 p.m. and confirmed that the suspect had already been shot.
Krantz said the teenager forced his way into the school by shooting at the closed doors. The investigation continues to determine exactly how the events unfolded and to establish the circumstances surrounding the attacker’s entry.
Oregon School Shooting: Two People Remain in Critical Condition
In addition to the four fatalities, a 7-year-old boy and a 54-year-old teacher were seriously injured. Both were taken to St. Charles Bend Medical Center, where they received critical care, according to authorities.
Silver Rail Elementary School serves between 400 and 450 students and has more than 40 employees. After the attack, the Bend-La Pine School District canceled classes, sports activities, and extracurricular events scheduled for Friday.
District Superintendent Steve Cook expressed the school community’s shock. «We are devastated. We are horrified,» he said during a nighttime press conference, according to NBC News.
It was also reported that crisis counselors would be available at the Bend Central Library to support students, families, school staff, and other community members affected by the tragedy.
Authorities Seek to Determine Motive Behind Shooting
The suspect was identified as a 16-year-old who lived in Bend. However, police have not confirmed whether he had any connection to the school or established a possible motive for the attack.
Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) arrived at the scene to assist with the investigation. The ATF began tracing the firearm used in the attack, according to a source cited by NBC News.
Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler described it as «a terrible day for the community» and urged residents to support one another. As the investigation continues, authorities are focusing on the victims, their families, and a school community affected by the violence.
Bend, Oregon School shooting
It was a grade school…again. The weakest and most vulnerable kids studied, played, and were supposed to be safe there.
Silver Rail Elementary joins the likes of Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Cleveland Elementary School in Stockton, California, and Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
In the other school shootings above, the shooters picked their former schools because of familiarity and because their grade school symbolizes the place where their anger initially manifested due to perceived unfair treatment.
We shall see what connection the 16 YO who killed at Silver Rail had to this grade school.
So very grateful for the good Samaritan who shot the Silver Rail shooter, saving countless other lives.
Below is what is believed to be that good Samaritan explaining what happened to him.
Also below is the Annunciation school Shooter himself talking about his preparations to kill.
You can see just how warped & depraved these kids become.
*Warning- This is the mind of a school shooter.
#Silverrailschoolshooting
#BendOregon
— Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) October 16, 2026
SCHOOL SHOOTER OREGON
I will keep my powder dry on this one till confirmed,
16yr old killed four people.
#usa #Oregon #news #newsupdate #newsupdates https://t.co/ZaRx28ohN2
— WARRENTHORNTON.COM (@WARRENTSHOW) October 16, 2026
‼️ HERO WHO FATALLY SHOT 16-YEAR-OLD OREGON SCHOOL SHOOTER REPORTEDLY IDENTIFIED AS KAYLEB GIAMANCO
The man credited with stopping Thursday’s deadly elementary school shooting in Bend, Oregon, has reportedly been identified as Kayleb Giamanco, although authorities have not yet publicly confirmed his identity.
According to police, the courageous community member witnessed the 16-year-old gunman entering Silver Rail Elementary School on October 15. Rather than fleeing, he followed the teenager into the building, confronted him and fatally shot him, bringing an end to the horrific attack within minutes.
Tragically, four innocent lives were lost, including three children, ages 5, 8 and 11, and a teacher. A 7-year-old student and a 54-year-old teacher were also critically injured.
But think about this for a moment.
As devastating as the loss of those four innocent lives is, had Kayleb not intervened, there is absolutely no telling how many more children and teachers could have been killed.. How many more parents might have received that unimaginable phone call.. How many more families would be planning funerals instead of welcoming their children home from school.
I have heard that Kayleb is struggling emotionally with what happened, knowing that he took the life of a teenager. I can only imagine the emotional weight of such an experience. Because even though the shooter was responsible for an unthinkable act of violence, he was still just 16 years old. And Kayleb was placed in a situation that no ordinary person should ever have to face.
He made a split-second decision that saved countless lives, but that doesn’t mean the experience won’t stay with him forever.
Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek publicly thanked him for his extraordinary bravery and acknowledged the emotional burden he may carry after witnessing such a horrific tragedy.
Four families are now facing unimaginable grief, and an entire community is mourning. But because he was willing to risk his own life to intervene, many other families were spared the possibility of that same heartbreak.
Kayleb, you are a HERO!!! ❤️
I hope you receive all the love, support and compassion you deserve as you process what happened. You may never know exactly how many lives you saved that day, but the courage you showed will never be forgotten. Thank you for stepping in!!
#news #oregon #silvercross #hero #viral
— Abby Blabby (@abbyblabby11) October 16, 2026