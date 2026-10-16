Three children and a teacher were killed in Oregon school shooting.

A civilian shot and killed the 16-year-old suspect.

Police are investigating the motive behind the attack.

Oregon school shooting. A civilian pursued and shot the suspected gunman who entered Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon, after the teenager fired at the school’s closed doors. According to authorities, his intervention may have prevented more deaths before police arrived.

The attack occurred on Thursday, October 15, and left four people dead: three children ages 5, 8, and 11, and a teacher. The suspect, a 16-year-old Bend resident, also died in the confrontation with the community member.

According to NBC News, the man was identified as Kaylub Giamanco, a 36-year-old carpenter and father of two girls who attend Silver Rail Elementary School.

His brother, Kyle Giamanco, said Kaylub was heading home after lunch when he heard gunfire and saw the gunman enter the school.

The man, who was carrying a firearm and had a concealed-carry permit, decided to enter the building and confront the teenager. His brother said Kaylub feels guilty for not being able to save more children and, for now, does not want to speak publicly about what happened.

BREAKING: The HERO who stopped the deadly #Oregon elementary school shooting is reportedly being identified online as KAYLEB GIAMANCO!! #Kayleb is a father of two little girls who attend that very school. He reportedly lives nearby and was heading home on his lunch break when he heard gunshots and realized something horrific was happening at his daughters’ school!! He reportedly ran toward the school, knowing his daughters were inside. I honestly cannot even imagine the fear that must’ve been going through him. Kayleb deserves an ENORMOUS amount of gratitude for stepping in when those children needed help most. ❤️🙏 he’s a HERO!! — Mahalaxmi Ramanathan (@MahalaxmiRaman) October 16, 2026

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek thanked the civilian for his intervention during a press conference. «He intervened heroically to prevent further loss of life, his actions carry a heavy emotional burden,» she said.

Information about the confrontation was reported by NBC News and republished by Infobae. Authorities did not publicly identify the person who shot the teenager or specify the legal circumstances under which he was carrying the firearm.

Oregon School Shooting: Police Responded Within Three Minutes

According to the timeline released by Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz, the first 911 call came in at 12:59 p.m. local time. The caller reported that someone had fired at their vehicle near the school.

About a minute later, dispatchers received multiple calls reporting a shooter inside the building. The first officers arrived at 1:02 p.m. and confirmed that the suspect had already been shot.

Krantz said the teenager forced his way into the school by shooting at the closed doors. The investigation continues to determine exactly how the events unfolded and to establish the circumstances surrounding the attacker’s entry.