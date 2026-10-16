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Oregon School Shooting: Civilian Kills 16-Year-Old Gunman, May Have Prevented More Deaths
A civilian shot and killed a 16-year-old gunman at an Oregon elementary school after four people were killed.
By  Alonso González Bañuelas
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Tres niños de 5, 8 y 11 años y una maestra murieron durante el tiroteo en Silver Rail Elementary. Crédito: EFE. Oregon School Shooting: Civilian Kills 16-Year-Old Gunman, May Have Prevented More Deaths
Foto BTres niños de 5, 8 y 11 años y una maestra murieron durante el tiroteo en Silver Rail Elementary. Crédito: EFE.

Posted on 10/16/26 at 18:00

  • Three children and a teacher were killed in Oregon school shooting.
  • A civilian shot and killed the 16-year-old suspect.
  • Police are investigating the motive behind the attack.

Oregon school shooting. A civilian pursued and shot the suspected gunman who entered Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon, after the teenager fired at the school’s closed doors. According to authorities, his intervention may have prevented more deaths before police arrived.

The attack occurred on Thursday, October 15, and left four people dead: three children ages 5, 8, and 11, and a teacher. The suspect, a 16-year-old Bend resident, also died in the confrontation with the community member.

According to NBC News, the man was identified as Kaylub Giamanco, a 36-year-old carpenter and father of two girls who attend Silver Rail Elementary School.

His brother, Kyle Giamanco, said Kaylub was heading home after lunch when he heard gunfire and saw the gunman enter the school.

The man, who was carrying a firearm and had a concealed-carry permit, decided to enter the building and confront the teenager. His brother said Kaylub feels guilty for not being able to save more children and, for now, does not want to speak publicly about what happened.

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek thanked the civilian for his intervention during a press conference. «He intervened heroically to prevent further loss of life, his actions carry a heavy emotional burden,» she said.

Information about the confrontation was reported by NBC News and republished by Infobae. Authorities did not publicly identify the person who shot the teenager or specify the legal circumstances under which he was carrying the firearm.

Oregon School Shooting: Police Responded Within Three Minutes

Oregon School Shooting: Civilian Kills 16-Year-Old Gunman, May Have Prevented More Deaths
Oregon School Shooting: Civilian Kills 16-Year-Old Gunman, May Have Prevented More Deaths – Capture of a government transmission from the City of Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz at a press conference on Thursday, where he confirmed that three children aged five, eight, and eleven, and a teacher died in a shooting at an elementary school, where the alleged perpetrator, a 16-year-old, also died, in Bend, Oregon (USA). EFE

According to the timeline released by Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz, the first 911 call came in at 12:59 p.m. local time. The caller reported that someone had fired at their vehicle near the school.

About a minute later, dispatchers received multiple calls reporting a shooter inside the building. The first officers arrived at 1:02 p.m. and confirmed that the suspect had already been shot.

Krantz said the teenager forced his way into the school by shooting at the closed doors. The investigation continues to determine exactly how the events unfolded and to establish the circumstances surrounding the attacker’s entry.

Oregon School Shooting: Two People Remain in Critical Condition

Oregon school shooting
The community of Bend, Oregon, faces the consequences of the attack on an elementary school. Credit: EFE.

In addition to the four fatalities, a 7-year-old boy and a 54-year-old teacher were seriously injured. Both were taken to St. Charles Bend Medical Center, where they received critical care, according to authorities.

Silver Rail Elementary School serves between 400 and 450 students and has more than 40 employees. After the attack, the Bend-La Pine School District canceled classes, sports activities, and extracurricular events scheduled for Friday.

District Superintendent Steve Cook expressed the school community’s shock. «We are devastated. We are horrified,» he said during a nighttime press conference, according to NBC News.

It was also reported that crisis counselors would be available at the Bend Central Library to support students, families, school staff, and other community members affected by the tragedy.

Authorities Seek to Determine Motive Behind Shooting

Authorities are investigating how the 16-year-old suspect entered the school armed. Credit: EFE.

The suspect was identified as a 16-year-old who lived in Bend. However, police have not confirmed whether he had any connection to the school or established a possible motive for the attack.

Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) arrived at the scene to assist with the investigation. The ATF began tracing the firearm used in the attack, according to a source cited by NBC News.

Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler described it as «a terrible day for the community» and urged residents to support one another. As the investigation continues, authorities are focusing on the victims, their families, and a school community affected by the violence.

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