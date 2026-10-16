Eugenio Derbez Denounces Intimidation of Latinos in the U.S. and Issues Election Warning
Posted on 10/16/26 at 11:00
Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez sparked a political debate by denouncing that the Latino community faces intimidation in the United States, just weeks before the November 3 election. During a conference in Los Angeles, the comedian questioned the pressures that, he claimed, aim to discourage Hispanic electoral participation.
Derbez argued that the Latino vote represents a tool of political influence and warned that fear could affect the participation of a decisive community in numerous districts. His statements occurred on Thursday, October 15, during an event in support of Xavier Becerra, the Democratic candidate for Governor of California.
Eugenio Derbez Denounces Intimidation of Latinos in the U.S.
The star of «Instructions Not Included» suggested that the alleged intimidation reflects the importance that the Hispanic electorate has acquired within the U.S. political landscape.
“If your vote weren’t important, why are they trying to intimidate us from voting?” he asked the attendees at the political gathering.
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The actor also recalled that he obtained U.S. citizenship several years ago, a decision he linked to his interest in actively participating in public affairs. Although Derbez denounced an atmosphere of fear, his statements were not accompanied by specific figures on electoral intimidation incidents during the described conference.
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The intervention coincided with the closing of Hispanic Heritage Month, a celebration that recognizes the cultural, social, and economic contributions of this population.
Derbez expressed his support for Xavier Becerra, former federal Secretary of Health and former California Attorney General, during his campaign to lead the state. Derbez highlighted the possibility that California could have a Latino governor after more than 150 years, in a state with a strong Hispanic presence.
Latinos represent nearly 40% of California’s population, while approximately one-third of its inhabitants are of Mexican origin.
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Becerra faces Republican Steve Hilton, a former Fox News presenter and a figure politically linked to President Donald Trump. According to figures from a UC Berkeley poll cited in the provided information, Becerra registered 58% support versus 37% for Hilton.
These percentages reflect preferences measured at a given time and do not constitute official results or guarantee the outcome of the elections. Derbez’s intervention once again puts the political participation of Hispanics in the public conversation, as California prepares to elect its next governor.