A shooting reported at an elementary school in Bend, Oregon, left at least four people dead, including three children and one adult, according to preliminary information released by CNN.

The case once again puts pressure on the debate over gun violence in the United States.

Authorities confirmed multiple victims and said at least two people were taken to a hospital.

Oregon School Shooting Leaves Four Dead

Authorities in Bend, Oregon say a shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School has left behind multiple victims, including children. A shooter was shot and killed, police say. At least two people were taken to a local hospital for treatment, but information on their conditions and total number of injuries remain unclear. https://t.co/kjkUguu3nw — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 15, 2026

At the time of the initial report, it was unclear whether the suspect shot by police was included in the death toll.

Sheila Miller, communications spokesperson for the Bend Police Department, said the alleged perpetrator died from gunshot wounds.

However, authorities had not released all the details surrounding the confrontation or the identities of the victims.