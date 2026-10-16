Shooting at Oregon School Leaves Several Dead, Including Three Children: Suspect Killed
Posted on 10/15/26 at 22:30
A shooting reported at an elementary school in Bend, Oregon, left at least four people dead, including three children and one adult, according to preliminary information released by CNN.
The case once again puts pressure on the debate over gun violence in the United States.
Authorities confirmed multiple victims and said at least two people were taken to a hospital.
Oregon School Shooting Leaves Four Dead
Authorities in Bend, Oregon say a shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School has left behind multiple victims, including children. A shooter was shot and killed, police say.
At least two people were taken to a local hospital for treatment, but information on their conditions and total number of injuries remain unclear. https://t.co/kjkUguu3nw
— CBS News (@CBSNews) October 15, 2026
At the time of the initial report, it was unclear whether the suspect shot by police was included in the death toll.
Sheila Miller, communications spokesperson for the Bend Police Department, said the alleged perpetrator died from gunshot wounds.
However, authorities had not released all the details surrounding the confrontation or the identities of the victims.
How Did the Oregon Elementary School Shooting Begin?
🇺🇸🔴 SHOOTING AT US ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LEAVES SEVERAL INJURED, INCLUDING CHILDREN
A shooting registered this Thursday, October 15, at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon, left several people injured, including minors. The police confirmed that at least two victims were taken to a hospital and that the alleged attacker died during the authorities’ intervention.
The educational center was placed under preventive confinement while police officers and emergency teams evacuated the students. The authorities enabled a reunification point for families and are maintaining an open investigation to clarify the circumstances of the attack. For the moment, the total number of injured and their health status have not been specified.
— News On Demand (@OnDemand_News) October 15, 2026
According to initial reports, emergency services received a call around 1:00 p.m. local time about an incident involving a person shooting at a vehicle.
Minutes later, additional calls reported an active shooting at an elementary school.
YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: US Weighs Using ‘Mother of All Bombs’ Against Iran, CNN Reports
Silver Rail Elementary School closed its facilities while emergency teams responded to the situation.
A reunification point was also established for family members and students, a measure intended to facilitate communication and reduce uncertainty during the police response.
Oregon Governor Monitors the Emergency
I am closely monitoring the situation at Silver Rail Elementary in Bend. I am grateful to the first responders who are on the scene. I will share as I learn more.
— Governor Tina Kotek (@GovTinaKotek) October 15, 2026
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek said she was closely monitoring the situation and thanked emergency crews for their rapid response.
The investigation will have to determine how the events unfolded and what motivated the attack.
Authorities still had to clarify the full sequence of events, the possible connection between the vehicle incident and the shooting at the school, as well as the circumstances in which the suspect died.
This information will be crucial to reconstructing the case without relying on preliminary accounts.
Gun Violence in the United States: Why It Matters
The Oregon school shooting adds to a troubling pattern of gun violence. According to Gun Violence Archive, cited in the original report, the United States had recorded more than 350 mass shootings so far this year.
The organization defines mass shootings as incidents in which four or more people are injured or killed, excluding the perpetrator.
Another recent case occurred in Erie, Pennsylvania, where a shooting left at least eight people dead, including two children, according to the provided report.
The succession of incidents keeps school safety and attack prevention among the main concerns of communities across the United States.
What Can Families Do in the Event of a School Emergency?
- Follow only official communications.
- Avoid spreading rumors or sensitive images.
- Confirm the established reunification points.
Sources: Efe, Telemundo.