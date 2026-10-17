Katie Zacharia Leaves White House Role After Five Days Amid Questions Over Credentials
Posted on 10/16/26 at 22:30
- Katie Zacharia leaves the White House press office.
- She acknowledged that she did not pass the bar exam.
- Trump asked her to reconsider whether she wanted to remain in the role.
Katie Zacharia is leaving the White House press secretary role after just five days on the job, amid criticism of her performance and questions about her credentials.
Two U.S. officials confirmed her departure to CBS News on Friday, October 16, after a tumultuous week for the new presidential spokesperson.
The change caught even White House employees off guard, with some learning about it through news reports, according to the network.
Her brief tenure has put scrutiny on the process for selecting the person responsible for explaining Donald Trump’s decisions and answering questions about his administration.
Was Katie Zacharia Fired or Moved to Another Government Position?
White House spokesperson Katie Zacharia left her post after Donald Trump suggested she resign following criticism during her first week on the job, a official confirmed to EFE. https://t.co/ZA0S8xJLXL https://t.co/FDSd6IQOko
— EFE News (@EFEnoticias) October 16, 2026
Although initial reports described her departure as a dismissal, a White House official confirmed to NPR that Zacharia was leaving the spokesperson role.
The distinction matters: leaving the press secretary position does not necessarily mean leaving the federal administration altogether.
ABC News reported that two sources expected her to be transferred to another government position, with an announcement still pending.
For now, confirmed information establishes that her tenure as spokesperson has ended; her next role has yet to be officially announced.
Trump Asked Zacharia to Reconsider Staying in the Role
Before her departure became public, Trump said he had spoken with Zacharia about whether she wanted to continue in the position.
The president maintained that the media had treated her harshly and said he advised her to reconsider whether she wanted to take on that pressure.
He also mentioned her family and said he would leave the decision about whether she stayed in the role to them.
Hours later, those comments took on new significance as reports of her departure emerged, although they did not clarify all the circumstances surrounding her exit.
Katie Zacharia’s Legal Credentials and Bar Exam Came Under Scrutiny
The controversy over Zacharia’s professional background grew after she acknowledged that she had not passed the bar exam.
During an interview with Sean Hannity, she also confirmed that she never retook the exam after that attempt.
Zacharia earned her law degree from Pepperdine in 2011. The controversy centered on how she had described her professional background afterward.
YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Katie Zacharia Press Conference Marks Sharp Break From Predecessor
ABC News documented that she had described herself as a lawyer and that Trump used the same description when announcing her appointment.
First Press Conference Increased Pressure on Zacharia
Her first appearance before the press, on Tuesday, lasted less than 15 minutes and included questions from only three journalists.
The appearance drew criticism over her performance, although Trump initially defended his new spokesperson publicly.
An adviser cited anonymously by CBS News said Zacharia remained isolated and played little role in decision-making during the week.
Her departure raises questions about the vetting and preparation of officials who take on the central role of informing the public about presidential decisions.