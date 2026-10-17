Katie Zacharia leaves the White House press office.

She acknowledged that she did not pass the bar exam.

Trump asked her to reconsider whether she wanted to remain in the role.

Katie Zacharia is leaving the White House press secretary role after just five days on the job, amid criticism of her performance and questions about her credentials.

Two U.S. officials confirmed her departure to CBS News on Friday, October 16, after a tumultuous week for the new presidential spokesperson.

The change caught even White House employees off guard, with some learning about it through news reports, according to the network.

Her brief tenure has put scrutiny on the process for selecting the person responsible for explaining Donald Trump’s decisions and answering questions about his administration.

Was Katie Zacharia Fired or Moved to Another Government Position?

White House spokesperson Katie Zacharia left her post after Donald Trump suggested she resign following criticism during her first week on the job, a official confirmed to EFE. https://t.co/ZA0S8xJLXL https://t.co/FDSd6IQOko — EFE News (@EFEnoticias) October 16, 2026

Although initial reports described her departure as a dismissal, a White House official confirmed to NPR that Zacharia was leaving the spokesperson role.

The distinction matters: leaving the press secretary position does not necessarily mean leaving the federal administration altogether.

ABC News reported that two sources expected her to be transferred to another government position, with an announcement still pending.

For now, confirmed information establishes that her tenure as spokesperson has ended; her next role has yet to be officially announced.