A federal judge has blocked President Donald Trump’s attempt to exclude three major media outlets from the White House.

The ruling allows 78 journalists from CNN, MS NOW, and Politico to maintain their credentials while a court battle over press freedom continues.

Judge Timothy Kelly, appointed by Trump himself, found that there are solid arguments to question the constitutionality of the restrictions.

The decision represents a new confrontation between the Republican administration and media organizations that have been the target of presidential criticism.

Judge Blocks Trump’s Veto Against White House Journalists

A judge rules that Trump must allow CNN, MS NOW, and Politico to enter the White House https://t.co/JFaPVFDXs7 — CNN en Español (@CNNEE) October 14, 2026

The judicial ruling maintains protection for the reporters while the courts examine the lawsuit filed by the three media organizations.

Kelly determined that revoking the credentials could cause irreparable harm and compromise constitutional guarantees related to freedom of expression.

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The ruling also points to possible due process violations, as the journalists did not receive prior notification of the restrictions.

The judge also rejected a request from the Department of Justice to suspend the effects of his decision during a potential appeal.