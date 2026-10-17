Trump Receives Judicial Setback: Judge Blocks Veto Against CNN, Politico, and MS NOW at the White House
Posted on 10/17/26 at 09:12
A federal judge has blocked President Donald Trump’s attempt to exclude three major media outlets from the White House.
The ruling allows 78 journalists from CNN, MS NOW, and Politico to maintain their credentials while a court battle over press freedom continues.
Judge Timothy Kelly, appointed by Trump himself, found that there are solid arguments to question the constitutionality of the restrictions.
The decision represents a new confrontation between the Republican administration and media organizations that have been the target of presidential criticism.
Judge Blocks Trump’s Veto Against White House Journalists
A judge rules that Trump must allow CNN, MS NOW, and Politico to enter the White House https://t.co/JFaPVFDXs7
— CNN en Español (@CNNEE) October 14, 2026
The judicial ruling maintains protection for the reporters while the courts examine the lawsuit filed by the three media organizations.
Kelly determined that revoking the credentials could cause irreparable harm and compromise constitutional guarantees related to freedom of expression.
YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Mexico resists Trump’s tariffs: Ebrard reveals how much trade remains tax-free
The ruling also points to possible due process violations, as the journalists did not receive prior notification of the restrictions.
The judge also rejected a request from the Department of Justice to suspend the effects of his decision during a potential appeal.
Why Did Trump Ban CNN, Politico, and MS NOW?
✋ JUDICIAL ROADBLOCK 👉 https://t.co/gHiOdbez0v
📰 US federal judge Timothy Kelly blocked the veto imposed by Donald Trump on CNN, MS NOW, and Politico’s access and ordered the restoration of press presence in the White House. https://t.co/3TFTogp02E
— BAE Negocios (@BAENegocios) October 14, 2026
The controversy began on September 18, when Trump publicly announced that he would prevent journalists from these media outlets from entering the White House.
The president justified his decision by accusing the media of «fake news.»
Government lawyers argued that the credentials constitute privileges subject to presidential restrictions, especially when national security concerns are at stake.
However, Kelly questioned these explanations because they emerged after the presidential announcement and lacked sufficient evidence.
Press Freedom and the First Amendment: The Keys to the Ruling
The judge maintained that the media outlets have a good chance of demonstrating that the restrictions violate First Amendment rights.
However, he clarified that his ruling does not automatically invalidate presidential criticism of the accuracy or impartiality of certain coverage.
He also recognized that the government retains the authority to protect classified information when there are legitimate risks of illegal disclosure.
Theodore Boutrous Jr., the lawyer for the plaintiff organizations, celebrated the measure and denounced what he considers an unconstitutional attack on the press.
The Conflict Between Trump and the Media Returns to Court
This controversy prompted a collective response from major television networks, including Fox News, which temporarily halted their participation in shared coverage.
The press system returned to normal on September 25, after Kelly issued a favorable initial order for the reporters.
This situation brings to mind a prior judicial dispute in 2025, when the White House restricted access to the Associated Press over editorial disagreements.
Although the precautionary measure currently protects the affected journalists, the lawsuit will continue, and there is still no final sentence on the matter.
Sources: Telemundo, CNN