A possible coastal storm in the United States has the Atlantic coast on alert due to the risk of hazardous conditions in the upcoming week. Weather models suggest that a low-pressure system could develop early in the week and remain active for several days.

Although there is still uncertainty about its trajectory, the phenomenon could cause strong winds, rain, high waves, and rip currents. The coastal areas of Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina are among the areas that could experience the greatest impacts.

Coastal Storm Threatens US: States That Could Be Affected

🌀 TROPICAL TROUBLE?: New AI forecast models are showing signs of a tropical or subtropical low developing off the East Coast early next week. This could spell trouble for East Coast beaches with strong winds and coastal flooding, so keep watching for updates. https://t.co/CQA6hVZOCb — FOX Weather (@foxweather) October 15, 2026

Forecasts present different scenarios regarding the formation of the system, especially with respect to its distance from the coast and its movement. If the low pressure develops near the coast, coastal communities in Virginia and the Carolinas would face higher probabilities of intense rain.

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However, if the system remains far from land, the effects of wind and precipitation could be considerably less. Meteorologists also consider the possibility that the storm could remain near certain regions for several days before moving towards the Atlantic.

Strong Winds and Rip Currents Threaten Beaches