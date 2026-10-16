US Gas Prices Stay Above $4 Per Gallon as Inflation Rises Ahead of Elections
Posted on 10/16/26 at 13:57
- US gas prices remain above $4 per gallon.
- Oil rises above $106 per barrel.
- Inflation increases ahead of the elections.
US gas prices have remained above $4 per gallon for 158 days. The price of gasoline in the United States stayed above $4 per gallon for 158 days in 2026, a record streak that is increasing pressure on household budgets just weeks before the November 3 midterm elections.
According to data from the American Automobile Association (AAA), the national average reached $4.33 per gallon on Wednesday, October 14.
Before the war with Iran began in February, fuel cost less than $3 per gallon.
The GasBuddy platform tracked the duration of the historic streak. Patrick De Haan, an analyst for the company, confirmed the record in a post on the social network X, as reported by Infobae and the EFE news agency.
The situation was also covered by Univision, a media outlet cited by Infobae. The reports link the increase in gasoline prices to disruptions in oil supplies in the Middle East.
Oil Prices Rise Above $106 Per Barrel
One factor behind the increase is the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic route for international oil transportation. Supply disruptions related to the conflict in the Middle East have contributed to higher energy prices.
Crude oil rose above $106 per barrel, approximately 50% higher than before the conflict, according to information published by Infobae and EFE.
Higher oil prices increase the cost of the crude used by refineries and put additional pressure on the prices drivers pay at gas stations.
Diesel also recorded a significant increase. Its price reached $6.29 per gallon, 66% higher than at the start of the war, according to the cited reports.
Higher Fuel Prices Add to Inflation
The impact of energy costs extends beyond filling up the tank. Diesel is essential for transporting goods, so higher prices can increase distribution costs for food and other products.
Official September data showed that gasoline prices rose by more than 9% compared with August and accounted for more than half of the monthly increase in the overall inflation index, according to information gathered by Infobae and Univision.
This pressure was compounded by data published on October 15 by the Associated Press (AP). The US Producer Price Index, which measures costs before they reach consumers, increased 6.3% year over year in September, compared with 5.6% in August.
On a monthly basis, wholesale prices rose 1.3%, the largest increase since March 2022. Core prices, which exclude food and energy, increased 0.7% compared with August.
AP noted that these results could increase pressure on the Federal Reserve as inflation remains above its 2% target.
US Gas Prices Put Pressure on Voters Ahead of Midterm Elections
The rise in energy costs represents an economic and political challenge for President Donald Trump and Republicans less than three weeks before the November 3 midterm elections.
In those elections, all seats in the House of Representatives and approximately one-third of the Senate will be contested. The cost of living remains one of voters’ main concerns, according to reports from Infobae and EFE.
Consumer confidence has also shown signs of weakness. The University of Michigan’s monthly survey recorded a decline close to its historic low in September, according to the information provided.
The evolution of the conflict in the Middle East, oil supplies, and US gas prices will be important factors in determining how pressure on American households develops over the coming weeks.