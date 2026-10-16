US gas prices remain above $4 per gallon.

Oil rises above $106 per barrel.

Inflation increases ahead of the elections.

US gas prices have remained above $4 per gallon for 158 days. The price of gasoline in the United States stayed above $4 per gallon for 158 days in 2026, a record streak that is increasing pressure on household budgets just weeks before the November 3 midterm elections.

According to data from the American Automobile Association (AAA), the national average reached $4.33 per gallon on Wednesday, October 14.

Before the war with Iran began in February, fuel cost less than $3 per gallon.

The GasBuddy platform tracked the duration of the historic streak. Patrick De Haan, an analyst for the company, confirmed the record in a post on the social network X, as reported by Infobae and the EFE news agency.

The situation was also covered by Univision, a media outlet cited by Infobae. The reports link the increase in gasoline prices to disruptions in oil supplies in the Middle East.

Oil Prices Rise Above $106 Per Barrel

One factor behind the increase is the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic route for international oil transportation. Supply disruptions related to the conflict in the Middle East have contributed to higher energy prices.

Crude oil rose above $106 per barrel, approximately 50% higher than before the conflict, according to information published by Infobae and EFE.

Higher oil prices increase the cost of the crude used by refineries and put additional pressure on the prices drivers pay at gas stations.

Diesel also recorded a significant increase. Its price reached $6.29 per gallon, 66% higher than at the start of the war, according to the cited reports.