Ten causes are being reclassified.

Meals and hotels could be reduced.

Refunds for cancellations remain protected.

A new rule from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) could reduce the assistance passengers receive when a flight is delayed or canceled.

The change reclassifies ten causes of disruption as outside the control of airlines, with potential consequences for food vouchers, lodging, and transportation.

Its implementation, initially scheduled for October 19, 2026, has been delayed until February 1, 2027, according to the Federal Register.

One relevant detail: new reports will include flights from January 1, 2027. February marks the start of the information requirement.

The 10 Reclassified Flight Delay Reasons

The Department of Transportation’s new rule limits your right to compensation for delayed flights. https://t.co/rQzGkVpy1Z — Kiplinger (@Kiplinger) October 15, 2026



The list includes: 1) cleaning after a passenger’s death; 2) damage from extreme weather, foreign objects, or sabotage; 3) baggage system failures outside the airline’s or its contractor’s control.

It also includes: 4) cyberattacks, if the company complies with applicable regulations; 5) unexpected failures of government systems affecting safety; 6) overheated brakes after emergency procedures.

Additional reasons are: 7) unforeseen maintenance that cannot be postponed and must be resolved before the flight; 8) medical emergencies without the company’s responsibility; 9) the expulsion of disruptive passengers.

The tenth case corresponds to airport closures due to volcanic ash, wind, or turbulence. These exclusions are in response to the 2024 FAA Reauthorization Act.