New DOT Rule May Leave Passengers Without Hotel or Meals
Posted on 10/17/26 at 20:05
- Ten causes are being reclassified.
- Meals and hotels could be reduced.
- Refunds for cancellations remain protected.
A new rule from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) could reduce the assistance passengers receive when a flight is delayed or canceled.
The change reclassifies ten causes of disruption as outside the control of airlines, with potential consequences for food vouchers, lodging, and transportation.
Its implementation, initially scheduled for October 19, 2026, has been delayed until February 1, 2027, according to the Federal Register.
One relevant detail: new reports will include flights from January 1, 2027. February marks the start of the information requirement.
The 10 Reclassified Flight Delay Reasons
The Department of Transportation’s new rule limits your right to compensation for delayed flights. https://t.co/rQzGkVpy1Z
— Kiplinger (@Kiplinger) October 15, 2026
The list includes: 1) cleaning after a passenger’s death; 2) damage from extreme weather, foreign objects, or sabotage; 3) baggage system failures outside the airline’s or its contractor’s control.
It also includes: 4) cyberattacks, if the company complies with applicable regulations; 5) unexpected failures of government systems affecting safety; 6) overheated brakes after emergency procedures.
Additional reasons are: 7) unforeseen maintenance that cannot be postponed and must be resolved before the flight; 8) medical emergencies without the company’s responsibility; 9) the expulsion of disruptive passengers.
The tenth case corresponds to airport closures due to volcanic ash, wind, or turbulence. These exclusions are in response to the 2024 FAA Reauthorization Act.
Meals and Hotels: Why Benefits Might Be Reduced
The classification matters because many U.S. airlines’ assistance commitments depend on whether the disruption is considered within their control.
The DOT itself expects the exclusions to reduce the services and compensation offered, although it acknowledges that it cannot accurately calculate the magnitude of the impact.
For those traveling on a tight budget, assuming the cost of a hotel night, several meals, and transfers can significantly increase the cost of a cancellation.
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The specific coverage will depend on each company’s care plan. Airlines must fulfill their published commitments and may offer additional voluntary assistance.
Refund for Canceled Flight: The Right That Remains
If the airline cancels the flight and the passenger refuses to travel or accept alternatives, they retain the right to a refund, regardless of the reason for the cancellation.
A refund may also be due in the event of significant delays: an expected arrival at least three hours later for domestic itineraries or six hours later for international flights, if the passenger decides not to travel.
In the event of a disruption, it is advisable to request the reason in writing, keep messages and receipts, and explicitly ask what expenses the company will cover before paying them.
The DOT panel allows for comparing commitments. If the company fails to deliver on its promises, the traveler can file a complaint with the company and submit a complaint to the department.
SOURCE: USATODAY