Father of students stopped attack.

Three children and teacher died.

Authorities are keeping the investigation open.

Kaylub Giamanco, father of two students at Silver Rail Elementary, was identified as the man who fatally shot the gunman at the school in Bend, Oregon.

The shooting on Thursday, October 15, left three children and a teacher dead. Another student and a teacher were injured and hospitalized. Police Chief Mike Krantz confirmed that a citizen followed the attacker into the building and intervened. Family members later identified the man as Giamanco.

His connection to the school adds a personal dimension to the case: the attack occurred at the same place where his children attend school, according to family testimony.

What is known about the intervention during the shooting

Un transeúnte armado de valor frenó al tirador que irrumpió en una escuela primaria en Oregón tras disparar al exterior. Autoridades confirmaron víctimas mortales mientras padres esperan noticias en una iglesia cercana. https://t.co/N7HyVEYbmZ — Ricardo García (@RiGarciaJal) October 16, 2026



According to his brother’s account, as reported by NBC News, Giamanco was passing by the school during his lunch break when he heard the shots.

Authorities reported that the 16-year-old managed to enter the building after shooting at the glass doors that were closed. Inside a classroom, a teacher also tried to stop him: she threw her phone at him, knocked him down, and struggled with him, according to the police reconstruction.

Giamanco entered and shot the attacker. Krantz highlighted that the reaction of both helped prevent the attack from causing more victims.