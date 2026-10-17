Father with Gun Stops School Shooter in Oregon
Posted on 10/17/26 at 19:07
- Father of students stopped attack.
- Three children and teacher died.
- Authorities are keeping the investigation open.
Kaylub Giamanco, father of two students at Silver Rail Elementary, was identified as the man who fatally shot the gunman at the school in Bend, Oregon.
The shooting on Thursday, October 15, left three children and a teacher dead. Another student and a teacher were injured and hospitalized. Police Chief Mike Krantz confirmed that a citizen followed the attacker into the building and intervened. Family members later identified the man as Giamanco.
His connection to the school adds a personal dimension to the case: the attack occurred at the same place where his children attend school, according to family testimony.
What is known about the intervention during the shooting
Un transeúnte armado de valor frenó al tirador que irrumpió en una escuela primaria en Oregón tras disparar al exterior. Autoridades confirmaron víctimas mortales mientras padres esperan noticias en una iglesia cercana. https://t.co/N7HyVEYbmZ
— Ricardo García (@RiGarciaJal) October 16, 2026
According to his brother’s account, as reported by NBC News, Giamanco was passing by the school during his lunch break when he heard the shots.
Authorities reported that the 16-year-old managed to enter the building after shooting at the glass doors that were closed. Inside a classroom, a teacher also tried to stop him: she threw her phone at him, knocked him down, and struggled with him, according to the police reconstruction.
Giamanco entered and shot the attacker. Krantz highlighted that the reaction of both helped prevent the attack from causing more victims.
Three children and a teacher died at the school in Bend
Bend Police will hold a media conference beginning at 5:30 p.m. The media conference will be live streamed on YouTube at the links below:
English Livestream: https://t.co/18QMDByaf3
• En Espanol: https://t.co/RhUh9aePY2
— City of Bend Police Department #BendPolice (@BendCityPolice) October 16, 2026
The deceased students were five, eight, and eleven years old. The attack was concentrated in a special education classroom, according to authorities’ updates.
The youngest victim was identified by his family as Rhoam Summer. His grandfather remembered him as a happy, restless, and especially alert child. A seven-year-old student and another teacher survived with serious injuries. Their medical care is a major concern for the school community.
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In addition to the four victims, the attacker died. Therefore, the total death toll is five, a necessary distinction to avoid confusion about the balance.
The family asks for privacy while the investigation continues
Although his relatives describe him as a hero, Giamanco’s family stated that they do not seek recognition and asked for space to deal with what happened. In a public statement, his relatives thanked the emergency services, school staff, and those who have accompanied the community. people.com
Authorities are continuing to investigate the motive for the attack and the sequence of events. The teenager had been a student at Silver Rail, according to police information.
For the families, it is essential to consult official notices from the district and avoid spreading rumors, images of minors, or personal data that may exacerbate the pain.
SOURCE: peopleenespanol, BBC