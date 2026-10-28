US Boat Attack in Pacific Kills Five, SOUTHCOM Cites Drug Trafficking
Posted on 10/27/26 at 23:38
- Five people were killed in US boat attack in the Pacific.
- SOUTHCOM cited suspected links to drug trafficking.
- WOLA has recorded at least 238 fatalities in the military campaign.
A US boat attack in the Pacific killed five people on Tuesday, October 27, according to the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM). The military targeted a vessel whose occupants it described as «narcoterrorists,» although their identities were not disclosed.
According to EFE, the US military operation targeted a high-speed vessel in the Eastern Pacific. American authorities did not specify the exact location of the strike or identify the countries involved.
SOUTHCOM announced the attack on X, stating that the operation was carried out by a joint task force operating under its command.
US Boat Attack in Pacific: What SOUTHCOM Reported
BREAKING | US kills five people in new attack on boat in Pacific https://t.co/CdR65puovC https://t.co/qKTuA0AZVh
— AlbertoRodNews (@AlbertoRodNews) October 27, 2026
The Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere conducted what SOUTHCOM described as a «lethal kinetic strike» against a vessel traveling along established drug trafficking routes.
SOUTHCOM claimed that «confirmed intelligence revealed the vessel’s active involvement in narco-trafficking.» The military command also stated that «the operation killed five narco-terrorists.»
These descriptions reflect the US military’s account of the incident. The information released did not provide further details about the people killed or the precise location of the boat attack.
The statement placed the operation in the Eastern Pacific and indicated that the vessel was traveling along «established narco-trafficking routes.» It did not identify the boat’s country of origin or intended destination.
First US Boat Strike of This Kind Since October 4
🔴 The US reported another attack on a suspected boat in Pacific waters, the second such publicly known operation this month, killing five people
https://t.co/J8kys4IquA https://t.co/gKRuZrqmac
— EL PAÍS México (@elpaismexico) October 27, 2026
According to EFE, this was the first US military boat strike of its kind since October 4, when American forces killed four people aboard a vessel in the Caribbean.
That earlier operation also targeted a vessel suspected of involvement in drug trafficking. The latest attack brings renewed attention to the Eastern Pacific as part of the military campaign ordered by President Donald Trump.
The US military began carrying out these strikes last year. Since then, the scope of the operations and the legal justification offered by Washington have drawn criticism from civil society organizations and members of Congress.
WOLA Records at Least 238 Deaths in US Boat Strikes
The Washington Office on Latin America (WOLA) has recorded at least 238 people killed aboard 72 vessels since the attacks began, according to figures cited by EFE.
The death toll comes from the civil society organization’s monitoring of the US military campaign against vessels allegedly linked to drug trafficking.
The figures illustrate the cumulative toll of the operations, while SOUTHCOM’s latest announcement specifically concerns the five people killed in Tuesday’s attack.
Dispute Over Legality of Attacks
Civil society organizations, Democratic lawmakers, and some Republican legislators have questioned the legality of the military strikes. Their criticisms contrast with the Trump administration’s position.
The administration argues that the operations are justified because the United States is engaged in an «armed conflict» with drug cartels and organizations it designates as terrorists linked to narcotics trafficking from Latin America.
Meanwhile, Trump is promoting the Americas Shield initiative, which brings together nearly 20 Latin American and Caribbean leaders in an effort to establish a new military coalition against groups he describes as «narcoterrorists.»