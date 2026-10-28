Five people were killed in US boat attack in the Pacific.

SOUTHCOM cited suspected links to drug trafficking.

WOLA has recorded at least 238 fatalities in the military campaign.

A US boat attack in the Pacific killed five people on Tuesday, October 27, according to the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM). The military targeted a vessel whose occupants it described as «narcoterrorists,» although their identities were not disclosed.

According to EFE, the US military operation targeted a high-speed vessel in the Eastern Pacific. American authorities did not specify the exact location of the strike or identify the countries involved.

SOUTHCOM announced the attack on X, stating that the operation was carried out by a joint task force operating under its command.

US Boat Attack in Pacific: What SOUTHCOM Reported

BREAKING | US kills five people in new attack on boat in Pacific https://t.co/CdR65puovC https://t.co/qKTuA0AZVh — AlbertoRodNews (@AlbertoRodNews) October 27, 2026

The Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere conducted what SOUTHCOM described as a «lethal kinetic strike» against a vessel traveling along established drug trafficking routes.

SOUTHCOM claimed that «confirmed intelligence revealed the vessel’s active involvement in narco-trafficking.» The military command also stated that «the operation killed five narco-terrorists.»

These descriptions reflect the US military’s account of the incident. The information released did not provide further details about the people killed or the precise location of the boat attack.

The statement placed the operation in the Eastern Pacific and indicated that the vessel was traveling along «established narco-trafficking routes.» It did not identify the boat’s country of origin or intended destination.