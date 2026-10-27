Trump questioned Brazil presidential election results.

Lula secured a fourth presidential term.

Flávio Bolsonaro announced plans to seek the election’s annulment.

Donald Trump questioned Lula’s victory in Brazil, calling the presidential election «fraudulent» after Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva defeated Flávio Bolsonaro. According to EFE, the U.S. president challenged the results on Monday, October 26, despite saying he maintains a good relationship with Lula.

«It looks terrible. I thought it was terrible. I mean, I didn’t take sides, but it seemed like another fraudulent election,» Trump told reporters before boarding Air Force One for a trip to Mississippi.

Trump was scheduled to attend a campaign rally. His comments came one day after Brazil’s presidential runoff election, which secured Lula a fourth term in office.

Trump Questions Lula’s Victory: Says He Didn’t Back Either Candidate

The Republican insisted that he had not formally endorsed either candidate but again questioned the election’s legitimacy. «I saw the election, and it seemed very, very corrupt,» he said, without presenting evidence of fraud.

Asked whether he intended to take action, Trump responded, «Well, I don’t govern Brazil, I govern the United States. I like Lula, we get along well, but I think the election looked very bad.»

EFE recalled that Trump had also made unsubstantiated allegations of electoral fraud following his defeat to Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

This time, Trump’s remarks combined criticism of Brazil’s electoral process with an acknowledgment of his positive personal relationship with Lula. The U.S. president did not announce any specific measures in response to reporters’ questions.