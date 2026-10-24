President Trump proposed moving military vessels close to the Cuban coast, but did not announce an operation or explain the conditions of a possible negotiation with Havana.

President Donald Trump stated on Friday, October 23, that US ships will pass by Cuba after the war in Iran and that Marco Rubio will seek a deal with the island.

– Why it matters: Trump links for the first time in these statements the return of his ships from Iran with a possible action against Cuba, without presenting a concrete military plan.

Trump Proposes Sending Ships Near Cuba

BREAKING | Trump says US ships will «pass» by Cuba after the war in Iran. «What we will do with respect to Cuba is pass by there on our way back from Iran (…) We will make one of them stop about 50 yards from the coast,» he said. https://t.co/hxIquzv07P https://t.co/kVA99RAhsV — AlbertoRodNews (@AlbertoRodNews) October 23, 2026

During an electoral rally in Fort Myers, Florida, Trump described how he imagines the passage of US vessels in front of Cuban territory.

«We will return from Iran, those beautiful ships, and pass by Cuba,» the president told his supporters.

He also proposed that a vessel could stop about 50 yards (approximately 45 meters) from the Cuban coast.

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According to the president’s account, after this approach, he would send Secretary of State Marco Rubio to negotiate an agreement.

– The fact: Trump mentioned a distance of just 45 meters from the coast, but did not identify ships, dates, or military orders.

– The limit: His words describe a presidential intention, not an officially announced naval operation.