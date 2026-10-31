One Mexican national remains missing following the train crash in Spain.

Seven injured Mexican nationals have been discharged from the hospital.

The tragedy in Spain has claimed at least 69 lives.

A Mexican national remains missing following the Spain train crash. One Mexican citizen is still unaccounted for, while seven others sustained minor injuries in the train collision in the province of Toledo, Spain, which has killed at least 69 people.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed the status of the affected nationals during her morning press conference, according to the EFE news agency.

Sheinbaum explained that all eight Mexican nationals were traveling aboard one of the trains involved in the accident near the municipality of Urda, in central Spain.

«Eight Mexicans were traveling on one of the trains involved in the incident,» Sheinbaum said, also expressing her condolences to the victims’ families.

Mexican Missing in Spain Train Crash: Who Is He?

Family members identified the missing Mexican national as Fernando de Jesús Calvillo Silva, 45, from the state of Aguascalientes.

According to EFE, Calvillo Silva was visiting Spain as a tourist when the train accident occurred.

His relatives reported that he was traveling in the eighth car of a Renfe train operating on the Madrid-Seville route.

As of Friday’s update, Mexican authorities were still searching for Calvillo Silva, with no confirmation of his whereabouts.