Mexico Confirms One Missing and Seven Injured in Spain Train Accident
Posted on 10/30/26 at 21:35
- One Mexican national remains missing following the train crash in Spain.
- Seven injured Mexican nationals have been discharged from the hospital.
- The tragedy in Spain has claimed at least 69 lives.
A Mexican national remains missing following the Spain train crash. One Mexican citizen is still unaccounted for, while seven others sustained minor injuries in the train collision in the province of Toledo, Spain, which has killed at least 69 people.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed the status of the affected nationals during her morning press conference, according to the EFE news agency.
Sheinbaum explained that all eight Mexican nationals were traveling aboard one of the trains involved in the accident near the municipality of Urda, in central Spain.
«Eight Mexicans were traveling on one of the trains involved in the incident,» Sheinbaum said, also expressing her condolences to the victims’ families.
Mexican Missing in Spain Train Crash: Who Is He?
Family members identified the missing Mexican national as Fernando de Jesús Calvillo Silva, 45, from the state of Aguascalientes.
According to EFE, Calvillo Silva was visiting Spain as a tourist when the train accident occurred.
His relatives reported that he was traveling in the eighth car of a Renfe train operating on the Madrid-Seville route.
As of Friday’s update, Mexican authorities were still searching for Calvillo Silva, with no confirmation of his whereabouts.
Seven Mexicans Injured in Spain Train Crash Discharged From Hospital
Sheinbaum reported that the other seven Mexican nationals affected by the crash sustained minor injuries and received medical treatment at hospitals in Spain.
The president confirmed that all seven had been discharged, meaning none remained hospitalized at the time of her statement.
Meanwhile, Mexican authorities continue monitoring the case of the missing Aguascalientes resident, whose whereabouts remain unknown.
Mexican Embassy Files Missing Person Report With Spain’s Civil Guard
Sheinbaum explained that Mexico’s diplomatic representatives in Spain had initiated the necessary procedures to locate the missing national.
«The Mexican Embassy in Spain filed a missing person report and maintains constant communication with the family,» Sheinbaum said during her morning press conference.
Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) also confirmed in a statement that it had immediately activated its consular protection protocol after learning of the accident.
The ministry explained that the head of the embassy’s consular section formally filed the missing person report with the Civil Guard in Toledo.
Mexico Offers Consular Assistance to Victims’ Families
The SRE expressed its solidarity with the people and government of Spain following the train tragedy, which has claimed at least 69 lives.
The ministry said it would continue coordinating with Spanish authorities to monitor the situation of Mexican nationals affected by the accident.
It also reaffirmed its commitment to providing consular assistance to the victims’ families, particularly the relatives of the missing Mexican citizen.
As diplomatic efforts continue, the Mexican government remains in contact with Fernando de Jesús Calvillo Silva’s family to provide updates on efforts to locate him.