The reelection of Lula in Brazil was confirmed on Sunday, October 25, 2026, when Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won the runoff with 51.79% of the valid votes against 48.21% for Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, according to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), via G1. As of Monday morning, October 26, U.S. President Donald Trump had not publicly commented on the result, according to EFE, BBC News Brasil, and O Globo.

Lula obtained 64,256,232 votes against 59,826,041 for Flávio Bolsonaro, with 100% of the sections counted.

Flávio Bolsonaro has refused to recognize the results, according to EFE.

Trump, who celebrated Flávio’s performance in the first round as a «very, very big victory,» had not commented on the defeat as of Monday morning, according to EFE and BBC News Brasil.

Why it matters: Brazil is the largest economy in Latin America, and its relationship with Washington includes tariffs and an open trade investigation by the Trump administration. Additionally, a large Brazilian community lives in the U.S., for whom the direction of this relationship has direct effects. The result also comes just over a week before the U.S. midterm elections on November 3.

How Lula Won

The TSE announced the result at 9:08 p.m. Brazilian time, according to O Globo. The abstention rate was 19.22%, according to the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies.

Candidate Votes % of valid votes Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva 64,256,232 51.79% Flávio Bolsonaro 59,826,041 48.21%

According to EFE, this is the first time since the end of the military dictatorship (1964-1985) that the candidate who came in second in the first round won the second round. On October 4, Flávio obtained 47.03% and Lula 45.16%, according to the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies.

By state, Lula won in 13, including the nine in the Northeast and Minas Gerais (50.43% to 49.57%). Flávio won in the other 13, including São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, and in the Federal District, according to G1.

Lula will turn 81 on Tuesday, October 27, and will be the first Brazilian president elected four times by popular vote, according to O Globo. He will govern until 2030, according to Primicias.

Trump’s Silence