The Bolsonaro Family and Their Judicial Cases: Who’s Who After Flávio’s Defeat
Posted on 11/01/26 at 08:00
The Bolsonaro family is facing a long list of judicial cases following Flávio Bolsonaro’s defeat by Lula. Not all family members are in the same situation: there is one firm conviction, two unenforced convictions, one formal accusation, one admitted complaint, and several open investigations, according to a review by Canal 9 of Chile with data from agencies.
- Jair Bolsonaro is serving a 27-year sentence at home for attempting a coup.
- Flávio, the former candidate, has three open investigations and traveled to the United States days after the election.
- Eduardo, Carlos, and Jair Renan are facing convictions, accusations, or complaints of varying scope.
Why it matters: the cases against the family that dominated Brazil’s right wing for years condition their political future and strain the relationship between Brazil and the United States. It’s essential to distinguish between conviction, accusation, and investigation: only the first implies a judicial sentence.
Who’s Who: Summary of Situations
|Family Member
|Judicial Situation
|Status
|Jair Bolsonaro
|27 years in prison for attempting a coup
|Firm Conviction
|Flávio Bolsonaro
|Three investigations: campaign financing, money laundering for the movie «Dark Horse», and a sports betting network
|Under Investigation
|Eduardo Bolsonaro
|Four years and two months for coercion; one year for defamation
|Unenforced Convictions
|Carlos Bolsonaro
|Accused by the Federal Police in the «Abin paralela» case; investigation reopened for «rachadinha»
|Accused and Under Investigation
|Jair Renan Bolsonaro
|Alleged money laundering and document falsification
|Admitted Complaint
Jair Bolsonaro: Convicted for Attempting a Coup
The 71-year-old former president was convicted in 2025 to 27 years in prison for attempting a coup after losing the 2022 election to Lula. Before the sentence became final, and while under house arrest, he tried to remove his electronic ankle monitor by burning it with a blowtorch. Today, he serves his sentence at home due to health issues. He was hoping for a pardon if his son Flávio won. In the coming weeks, the Supreme Court will review an appeal to annul the sentence; his defense alleges irregularities in the chain of custody of the evidence.
Flávio Bolsonaro: Three Investigations and a Trip
The eldest son traveled to the United States less than 48 hours after the election, after Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes requested the seizure of his passport. Being under investigation is not the same as being convicted: none of the three cases have reached a sentence.
- One for possible irregular campaign financing and foreign interference in his campaign.
- Another for possible money laundering and currency evasion, related to seeking funds for «Dark Horse», a biographical movie about his father. Flávio acknowledged asking for 134 million reals (approximately $26 million) from Daniel Vorcaro, former owner of Banco Master, who is in preventive prison for a large-scale fraud. In recordings, he called Vorcaro «brother».
- A third for money laundering, under court secrecy, focused on his lawyer and friend Willer Tomaz and a network linked to sports betting.
Eduardo Bolsonaro: Two Unenforced Convictions
Eduardo has been living in the United States since 2025, where he arrived legally while still a congressman. He was convicted to four years and two months for coercing the judiciary, after managing to get sanctions against the judges in his father’s case from the Donald Trump administration. In September, he received another conviction, of one year, for defaming a parliamentarian. Neither conviction has been enforced. He claims to be a victim of «judicial persecution».
Carlos Bolsonaro: Espionage and «Rachadinha»
The elected senator was accused by the Federal Police in the «Abin paralela» case, regarding the alleged use of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency to spy on opponents. Additionally, in February, an investigation was reopened for keeping part of the salary of «ghost» advisors in his councilor’s office in Rio, a practice known as «rachadinha».
Jair Renan Bolsonaro: Admitted Complaint
The 28-year-old elected congressman is at a more advanced stage than the preliminary investigation. On Thursday, October 29, the Federal Justice of Brasilia admitted a complaint from the Prosecution Office for alleged money laundering and document falsification. According to the accusation, he would have presented fictitious financial data from a company to obtain a loan.
What’s Next
The first milestone will be the Supreme Court’s decision on Jair Bolsonaro’s appeal. In parallel, the investigations against Flávio and the process against Jair Renan will continue. In the United States, a high-ranking official in the Trump administration announced that visas will be granted to Flávio and his family, according to EFE (October 28). Democratic Congressman Joaquín Castro criticized this decision.
Sources: Canal 9; EFE, via Swissinfo. Data consulted on October 30, 2026.
Main photo: EFE/Andre Coelho