The Bolsonaro family is facing a long list of judicial cases following Flávio Bolsonaro’s defeat by Lula. Not all family members are in the same situation: there is one firm conviction, two unenforced convictions, one formal accusation, one admitted complaint, and several open investigations, according to a review by Canal 9 of Chile with data from agencies.

Jair Bolsonaro is serving a 27-year sentence at home for attempting a coup.

Flávio, the former candidate, has three open investigations and traveled to the United States days after the election.

Eduardo, Carlos, and Jair Renan are facing convictions, accusations, or complaints of varying scope.

Why it matters: the cases against the family that dominated Brazil’s right wing for years condition their political future and strain the relationship between Brazil and the United States. It’s essential to distinguish between conviction, accusation, and investigation: only the first implies a judicial sentence.

Who’s Who: Summary of Situations

Family Member Judicial Situation Status Jair Bolsonaro 27 years in prison for attempting a coup Firm Conviction Flávio Bolsonaro Three investigations: campaign financing, money laundering for the movie «Dark Horse», and a sports betting network Under Investigation Eduardo Bolsonaro Four years and two months for coercion; one year for defamation Unenforced Convictions Carlos Bolsonaro Accused by the Federal Police in the «Abin paralela» case; investigation reopened for «rachadinha» Accused and Under Investigation Jair Renan Bolsonaro Alleged money laundering and document falsification Admitted Complaint

Jair Bolsonaro: Convicted for Attempting a Coup

The 71-year-old former president was convicted in 2025 to 27 years in prison for attempting a coup after losing the 2022 election to Lula. Before the sentence became final, and while under house arrest, he tried to remove his electronic ankle monitor by burning it with a blowtorch. Today, he serves his sentence at home due to health issues. He was hoping for a pardon if his son Flávio won. In the coming weeks, the Supreme Court will review an appeal to annul the sentence; his defense alleges irregularities in the chain of custody of the evidence.

Flávio Bolsonaro: Three Investigations and a Trip

The eldest son traveled to the United States less than 48 hours after the election, after Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes requested the seizure of his passport. Being under investigation is not the same as being convicted: none of the three cases have reached a sentence.