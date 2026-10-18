France Erupts in Protests: 400 Arrested and Historic City Hall Set Ablaze
Posted on 10/18/26 at 12:18
France experienced a day of demonstrations against the rising cost of living on Saturday, October 17, marked by fires and clashes.
Interior Minister Laurent Núñez reported 400 arrests and estimated that around 550,000 people participated in the national mobilizations.
Attendance exceeded official forecasts of 150,000 participants. Organizers calculated an even larger turnout, close to 800,000 protesters.
The protests also led to looting and attacks on government facilities, as authorities reinforced security in various French cities.
Historic City Hall in Limoges Set Ablaze During Protests in France
🚨BREAKING: The historic Limoges town hall has just completely collapsed after far-left rioters set it on fire
It was built in 1876. It survived World Wars. It did not survive modern France. https://t.co/LRjxvBQ5KV
— Inevitable West (@Inevitablewest) October 17, 2026
One of the most serious incidents occurred in Limoges, where hooded protesters attacked the city hall, a 143-year-old historic building.
The attackers set a police vehicle on fire, broke windows, and entered the municipal facilities, where a large fire spread.
The flames reached part of the roof, causing a section of the structure to collapse, according to images shared on social media.
Prefect Maurice Barate described the damage as a heritage catastrophe and noted that a large part of the building had been destroyed.
Macron Promises Punishment for Attacks in France
⚡️🇫🇷 La mairie de #Limoges est toujours en feu, le clocher s’est effondré. #17octobre
L’incendie a été déclenché en marge de la mobilisation nationale du 17 octobre. Après une manifestation qui a rassemblé plusieurs milliers de personnes, des violences ont éclaté en fin de parcours : des individus cagoulés ont brûlé des véhicules de police (dont au moins une voiture de la police municipale devant la mairie), brisé des vitres et mis le feu à l’intérieur du bâtiment (rez-de-chaussée, vers 17 h-18 h). Le feu s’est propagé dans une aile, a atteint la charpente et le toit. Le campanile historique s’est effondré dans la soirée, et une partie importante de la toiture a été détruite.
— X⚡️INFOLIVE (@xinfolive) October 17, 2026
President Emmanuel Macron condemned the attacks on public buildings and businesses, and assured that those responsible will face judicial consequences.
The president also called for unity in the face of violent acts and expressed his support for the security forces deployed during the demonstrations.
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For his part, Núñez attributed part of the unrest to far-left groups and individuals who took advantage of the protests to commit crimes.
The minister stated that most of those arrested were adults, distinguishing these incidents from the recent student-led mobilizations.
Looting in Paris and Other Cities Raises Tension
The unrest also affected businesses in Paris, Marseille, Strasbourg, Rouen, Nantes, Rennes, Toulouse, and Valence, according to the Ministry of the Interior.
In Paris, incidents occurred outside the authorized protest routes, while several groups attempted to approach the Élysée Palace.
The Lyon tourism office also suffered a fire, while authorities reported attacks on other administrative and municipal offices.
In light of the magnitude of the incidents, Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu led an interministerial crisis meeting to coordinate the government’s response.
Cost of Living Fuels Discontent in France
The mobilizations reflect the discontent among sectors of the population with rising everyday expenses and the pressure on households.
However, the authorities distinguished the protests from the violent episodes, which they attributed to specific groups and opportunistic delinquents.
The leader of La France Insoumise, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, questioned the police action and held the government responsible for contributing to the climate of tension.
As investigations continue, France faces the challenge of ensuring peaceful demonstrations and addressing the damage caused by the unrest.