France experienced a day of demonstrations against the rising cost of living on Saturday, October 17, marked by fires and clashes.

Interior Minister Laurent Núñez reported 400 arrests and estimated that around 550,000 people participated in the national mobilizations.

Attendance exceeded official forecasts of 150,000 participants. Organizers calculated an even larger turnout, close to 800,000 protesters.

The protests also led to looting and attacks on government facilities, as authorities reinforced security in various French cities.

Historic City Hall in Limoges Set Ablaze During Protests in France

🚨BREAKING: The historic Limoges town hall has just completely collapsed after far-left rioters set it on fire It was built in 1876. It survived World Wars. It did not survive modern France. https://t.co/LRjxvBQ5KV — Inevitable West (@Inevitablewest) October 17, 2026

One of the most serious incidents occurred in Limoges, where hooded protesters attacked the city hall, a 143-year-old historic building.

The attackers set a police vehicle on fire, broke windows, and entered the municipal facilities, where a large fire spread.