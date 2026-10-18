Zelensky, Trump, and Putin: The Saga Continues
Posted on 10/18/26 at 12:23
- President Donald Trump’s decision to suspend sanctions on Russia, as outlined in the Graham Law, has faced backlash from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, bipartisan senators, and some Trump allies. Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the move as a 60-day assessment of the sanctions’ economic impact.
- Trump signed an executive order on October 16, 2026, exempting the sanctions, which were set to take effect on October 18. Both
- Republican and Democratic leaders, including Thom Tillis, Ted Cruz, and Chuck Schumer, opposed the decision, while Congress remains in recess until after the elections.
Why it matters: the law was signed by Trump himself on September 18 and approved in the Senate 86-11. Its suspension, as we reported in our previous coverage, opens the door to a clash with lawmakers from his party just weeks before the November 3 midterm elections.
The White House’s Stance
Trump announced a waiver of sanctions related to the Russian government, stating it serves the national interest of the U.S. This exemption affects sanctions on individuals and entities linked to Russia, as well as financial and trade restrictions and tariffs on Russian products and on those of countries purchasing its oil and gas. He called it a «very good decision» for the country and the world. Senator Rubio mentioned that the president is taking time to assess the impact of sanctions and tariffs on the global and U.S. economies, noting pressure on global energy supply due to conflicts involving Iran and Ukraine, and acknowledged India’s continued reliance on Russian energy.
Republicans: Criticisms and Nuances
Senator Thom Tillis, of North Carolina, who is retiring, said: «Beyond irresponsible. What part of enforcing a law passed 86-11 by the Senate do the president and his advisors not understand?» He added that if Trump wants to lower energy prices, «he can do it by solving the problem with Iran, not doing Vladimir Putin a favor.» Senator John Cornyn of Texas stated, «Lindsey would be horrified.»
Ted Cruz, also of Texas, said on Fox News that the decision «was a mistake.» He added: «I understand that the president is focused on diesel prices… people are suffering… but there are other ways to address gasoline and diesel prices.» Representative Mike Lawler, of New York, said on Fox News that he understands the need to lower oil and diesel prices, «but not at the cost of putting money in Vladimir Putin’s pocket.» His colleague Don Bacon, of Nebraska, opined that «the president is prolonging the war, not ending it.»
Some lawmakers were more hesitant about the situation. Senator Rick Scott from Florida told the Associated Press, «Russia is clearly the aggressor, but that’s not my first action.» However, Senator Dan Sullivan of Alaska disagreed, noting Trump’s support for Alaska’s energy sector. Senator Darlene Graham, the sister of the late senator and a Trump supporter, said, «It’s his choice to use the law, but I would personally keep pressure on Russia because I don’t trust Putin.» She added that she would speak with the president and that they share the same goal.
Zelensky and the Democrats
Zelensky wrote on Telegram that lifting the sanctions is «a mistake» and that «it only helps the Russians.» He spoke of a «U.S. sanctions blackout» that is equivalent to «a financial reward for Putin.» He told reporters: «I think this won’t stop Putin. On the contrary, he feels joy and happiness that there is such support.» He thanked Democrats and Republicans who supported the law and remembered Graham: «He always supported us with great strength… It’s hard without him.»
Among Democrats, Senator Richard Blumenthal, of Connecticut, argued that the exemptions «have nothing to do with our national security and everything to do with currying favor with Vladimir Putin.» Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said that «by giving the Russian economy a lifeline, Trump’s deal with the devil gets dirtier and dirtier.» Senator Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, stated that Trump is allowing Putin to «continue his aggressive war» and called on her colleagues to act.
What’s Next
According to Hindustan Times/PTI, the order maintains the exemptions until the president, or the Secretary of State in consultation with the Treasury and the trade representative, decides otherwise. According to EFE, the sanctions imposed by previous executive orders remain in effect. AP reported that Congress is in recess until after the elections, so a quick legislative response is unlikely.
The measure comes after the October 9 announcement of an agreement with Putin to release hundreds of thousands of tons of Russian diesel to the market. The Treasury authorized operations with that fuel until April 7, 2027. Trump blames, in part, Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy infrastructure.
What it Means for Your Wallet
The White House’s argument is to alleviate fuel prices. According to NBC News, diesel has risen almost 70% since the war with Iran began in February. Critics, including Republicans like Cruz and Tillis, argue that there are other ways to lower prices. There is no guarantee that the measure will be felt immediately at gas stations. Not only that, but helping Russia prolongs the war in Ukraine, which negatively impacts the economy, interest rates, the cost of living, and markets.
Sources: NBC News; AP via Anchorage Daily News; EFE via El Nuevo Día; Hindustan Times/PTI (Rubio); CNN. Data consulted on October 17, 2026.