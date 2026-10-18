President Donald Trump’s decision to suspend sanctions on Russia, as outlined in the Graham Law, has faced backlash from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, bipartisan senators, and some Trump allies. Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the move as a 60-day assessment of the sanctions’ economic impact.

as outlined in the Graham Law, has faced backlash from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, bipartisan senators, and some Trump allies. Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the move as a 60-day assessment of the sanctions’ economic impact. Trump signed an executive order on October 16, 2026, exempting the sanctions, which were set to take effect on October 18. Both

Republican and Democratic leaders, including Thom Tillis, Ted Cruz, and Chuck Schumer, opposed the decision, while Congress remains in recess until after the elections.

Why it matters: the law was signed by Trump himself on September 18 and approved in the Senate 86-11. Its suspension, as we reported in our previous coverage, opens the door to a clash with lawmakers from his party just weeks before the November 3 midterm elections.

The White House’s Stance

Trump announced a waiver of sanctions related to the Russian government, stating it serves the national interest of the U.S. This exemption affects sanctions on individuals and entities linked to Russia, as well as financial and trade restrictions and tariffs on Russian products and on those of countries purchasing its oil and gas. He called it a «very good decision» for the country and the world. Senator Rubio mentioned that the president is taking time to assess the impact of sanctions and tariffs on the global and U.S. economies, noting pressure on global energy supply due to conflicts involving Iran and Ukraine, and acknowledged India’s continued reliance on Russian energy.

Republicans: Criticisms and Nuances

Senator Thom Tillis, of North Carolina, who is retiring, said: «Beyond irresponsible. What part of enforcing a law passed 86-11 by the Senate do the president and his advisors not understand?» He added that if Trump wants to lower energy prices, «he can do it by solving the problem with Iran, not doing Vladimir Putin a favor.» Senator John Cornyn of Texas stated, «Lindsey would be horrified.»

Ted Cruz, also of Texas, said on Fox News that the decision «was a mistake.» He added: «I understand that the president is focused on diesel prices… people are suffering… but there are other ways to address gasoline and diesel prices.» Representative Mike Lawler, of New York, said on Fox News that he understands the need to lower oil and diesel prices, «but not at the cost of putting money in Vladimir Putin’s pocket.» His colleague Don Bacon, of Nebraska, opined that «the president is prolonging the war, not ending it.»

Some lawmakers were more hesitant about the situation. Senator Rick Scott from Florida told the Associated Press, «Russia is clearly the aggressor, but that’s not my first action.» However, Senator Dan Sullivan of Alaska disagreed, noting Trump’s support for Alaska’s energy sector. Senator Darlene Graham, the sister of the late senator and a Trump supporter, said, «It’s his choice to use the law, but I would personally keep pressure on Russia because I don’t trust Putin.» She added that she would speak with the president and that they share the same goal.

Zelensky and the Democrats