Mexico is facing a decisive commercial scenario amid US tariffs and uncertainty over the future of the Mexico, United States, and Canada Agreement (USMCA).

Economy Secretary Marcelo Ebrard assured that approximately 80% of bilateral trade remains free of tariffs.

This figure represents an important element for Mexican companies, although challenges persist in strategic industrial sectors and in attracting new investments.

The government of Claudia Sheinbaum seeks to preserve these conditions while negotiating with Washington and preparing the country for potential changes in trade.

Mexico Amidst Trump: 80% of Trade Remains Tariff-Free

Economy Secretary Marcelo Ebrard considered that US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is not against reducing tariffs on Mexico, after The Wall Street Journal reported that the tariff agreement had stalled. He considered that this has been a key factor in keeping more than 80% of the products exported to the US tariff-free. Video: @oti_carvajal — La Silla Rota (@lasillarota) October 16, 2026

During his appearance before the Chamber of Deputies, Ebrard explained that most trade between Mexico and the US continues without duties.

According to the official, this situation allows for maintaining commercial conditions different from those faced by other countries affected by US measures.

However, the percentage does not mean that all Mexican products are exempt or that trade restrictions have disappeared.

The automotive, steel, and aluminum industries remain among the sensitive sectors in the face of the Trump administration’s tariff decisions.