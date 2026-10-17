Mexico Resists Trump Tariffs: Ebrard Reveals How Much Trade Remains Tax-Free
Posted on 10/17/26 at 11:12
Mexico is facing a decisive commercial scenario amid US tariffs and uncertainty over the future of the Mexico, United States, and Canada Agreement (USMCA).
Economy Secretary Marcelo Ebrard assured that approximately 80% of bilateral trade remains free of tariffs.
This figure represents an important element for Mexican companies, although challenges persist in strategic industrial sectors and in attracting new investments.
The government of Claudia Sheinbaum seeks to preserve these conditions while negotiating with Washington and preparing the country for potential changes in trade.
Mexico Amidst Trump: 80% of Trade Remains Tariff-Free
Economy Secretary Marcelo Ebrard considered that US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is not against reducing tariffs on Mexico, after The Wall Street Journal reported that the tariff agreement had stalled.
He considered that this has been a key factor in keeping more than 80% of the products exported to the US tariff-free.
Video: @oti_carvajal
— La Silla Rota (@lasillarota) October 16, 2026
During his appearance before the Chamber of Deputies, Ebrard explained that most trade between Mexico and the US continues without duties.
According to the official, this situation allows for maintaining commercial conditions different from those faced by other countries affected by US measures.
However, the percentage does not mean that all Mexican products are exempt or that trade restrictions have disappeared.
The automotive, steel, and aluminum industries remain among the sensitive sectors in the face of the Trump administration’s tariff decisions.
Trump and the USMCA: Negotiations That Worry Mexico
During his appearance in the Chamber of Deputies, Marcelo Ebrard attributed these results to the measures adopted to protect national exports https://t.co/a45uo8CvvS
— Infobae México (@infobaemexico) October 16, 2026
Donald Trump’s trade policy has raised questions about the stability of the supply chains that connect North America.
One of the main challenges is to preserve the advantages of the USMCA, a fundamental agreement for Mexican exports to the US and Canada.
YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Katie Zacharia leaves after five days: doubts about her resume shake the Trump spokesperson’s office
The Mexican government is also seeking agreements to reduce tariff burdens on automobiles, steel, and aluminum, products relevant to its industry.
The conversations take on special importance amid the review of the treaty, which could set new conditions for manufacturers, exporters, and investors.
What Will Happen to Exports and the Mexican Economy?
Ebrard assured that Mexico will seek to reduce industrial tariffs in the coming weeks or months, although no definitive agreement has been reached yet.
The negotiations face differences over US tariffs, particularly those on vehicles and metals, according to reports published on October 16.
Uncertainty also affects investments and manufacturing employment, due to the close productive relationship between the two countries.
For Mexico, the challenge will be to maintain its exports, attract capital, and diversify markets without weakening its economic ties with North America.
Mexico Seeks Economic Growth Amid Trade Tensions
The International Monetary Fund projects a 1.5% economic growth for Mexico in 2026 and 1.8% for 2027.
These forecasts show that maintaining access to the US market is important but does not guarantee accelerated economic expansion on its own.
As conversations continue, exporting companies and workers will remain dependent on the decisions Washington makes regarding tariffs and trade rules.
The next bilateral round of the USMCA, scheduled before the end of 2026, will be decisive in clarifying the conditions for future revisions of the agreement.
Source: Infobae.