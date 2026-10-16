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Daughter of Venezuelan Banker Made Million-Dollar Donation Before Trump Pardoned Father
Isabela Herrera pledged $2.5 million to Trump’s White House ballroom project and made a donation to MAGA Inc before her father was pardoned
By  Alonso González Bañuelas
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Mmillonaria donación a Trump Isabela Herrera prometió donar 2.5 millones de dólares al salón de baile de Trump antes del indulto a su padre, el banquero Julio Herrera Velutini. Trump Pardon Donation: Banker’s Daughter Gave Millions Before Father Was Pardoned
Foto Isabela Herrera prometió donar 2.5 millones de dólares al salón de baile de Trump antes del indulto a su padre, el banquero Julio Herrera Velutini. (Foto EFE)

Posted on 10/16/26 at 19:00

  • Isabela Herrera pledged a $2.5 million donation to Trump before pardon.
  • She also contributed $3.5 million to MAGA Inc.
  • Trump pardoned the banker in January.

Million-dollar donation to Trump. Isabela Herrera, daughter of Venezuelan-Italian banker Julio Herrera Velutini, pledged to donate $2.5 million to the ballroom that U.S. President Donald Trump is building at the White House, months before he pardoned her father, according to an exclusive report published Thursday by The Washington Post.

The donation, pledged in September 2025, was in addition to the $3.5 million Herrera contributed to MAGA Inc., a political committee that supports Trump. The contributions prompted a complaint to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) by the Campaign Legal Center, which alleged that she was acting as an intermediary for her father.

What Was Herrera Velutini Accused of in 2022?

Herrera Velutini was accused in 2022 by the Department of Justice of helping finance the campaign of then-Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vázquez in exchange for the removal of a regulator who was investigating his bank. The former governor and a political consultant were also charged.

In August 2025, the charges against the banker were reduced to a minor offense as part of a judicial agreement. A month later, his daughter pledged $2.5 million to the ballroom project, a contribution that had not previously been disclosed.

Records cited by the newspaper show that she paid an initial installment of $835,000 on October 14 of that year.

Trump Pardon Donation: Herrera Velutini Was Pardoned in January 2026

Trump pardoned Herrera Velutini in January 2026, along with Vázquez and the political consultant. The White House maintained that the prosecutions were politically motivated. According to documents obtained by The Washington Post, the second payment of Isabela Herrera’s donation was due in October.

The Campaign Legal Center described Isabela Herrera as an independent financial consultant in her mid-twenties whose only previous political donation had been a $20 contribution to Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg in 2020. The organization said it did not receive a response to its complaint, while the FEC declined to comment to the newspaper.

After the Pardon, Herrera Velutini Was “Deeply Grateful” to Trump

Herrera Velutini’s lawyer said after the pardon that his client was «deeply grateful» to Trump for granting him presidential clemency. Neither the banker nor his daughter responded to the newspaper’s requests for comment.

The information is part of a Washington Post investigation based on internal documents from the ballroom fundraising campaign, which identified $333 million in private donations.

The newspaper notes that Herrera Velutini’s case is one example in which contributions to the project coincided with favorable decisions by the Administration, although it does not establish that the donations influenced those presidential decisions.

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