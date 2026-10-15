US companies report damaged facilities.

Trump presses for Russian refineries.

Business leaders demand Washington’s protection.

Russian attacks on facilities linked to US companies in Ukraine have opened a new front of criticism against Donald Trump, as Washington demands that Kiev halt its petroleum offensives. Andy Hunder, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine, told CNN that facilities related to Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, McDonald’s, and Oreo suffered damage over the past few months. The business representative questioned the lack of a public response from the White House to the recent attacks, focusing on affected workers, investments, and commercial operations. The controversy raises a question for Washington: how to protect US interests in Ukrainian territory while seeking to negotiate an end to the war with Moscow and Kiev.

Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, and McDonald’s Report Damage

The Trump administration remains silent as Russia attacks US companies with «drones and missiles» in Ukraine https://t.co/UMs4tRa0zM — CNN en Español (@CNNEE) October 14, 2026



On September 3, Russian drones damaged a Coca-Cola plant near Kiev. Authorities reported no injuries, as emergency teams attended to the fire. President Volodymyr Zelensky interpreted the attack as a message directed at the United States. This assessment corresponds to the Ukrainian leader and does not alone demonstrate Russian intent.

McDonald’s confirmed damage from a September 25 attack on a warehouse of its logistics partner in the Kiev region. The disruption forced the company to reduce its menu. PepsiCo also acknowledged damage to a production facility in Mykolaiv at the end of August, with no reported casualties. The incidents show concrete consequences for production and supply.

Trump Presses for Halt to Attacks on Russian Refineries

The public response contrasts with Trump’s warnings to Ukraine over its attacks on Russian energy facilities, which he attributes to harming diesel supplies. On October 9, the president announced an agreement with Russia to increase the supply of diesel fuel. His administration temporarily eased sanctions, a decision questioned by US lawmakers. Washington’s argument is to alleviate fuel prices. However, analysts consulted by Reuters warned that the agreement may be insufficient to keep prices low.