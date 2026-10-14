The war in the Middle East has again affected the energy sector. An attack on Saudi Aramco’s facilities in Dhahran caused a fire and material damage.

The Ministry of Energy of Saudi Arabia confirmed that the incident occurred on Tuesday night and assured that there were no casualties.

A source from the oil company told Reuters that a ballistic missile hit an administrative tower and damaged its top three floors.

The affected complex houses strategic operations that oversee oil platforms, pipelines, refineries, and export terminals essential to the Saudi industry.

Houthis Intensify Attack on Saudi Aramco, Leaving Casualties

BREAKING: Yemen’s Houthis have now directly struck the nerve center of the world’s largest oil company, Saudi Aramco, in Dhahran, with smoke reported at the headquarters and evacuation orders issued, per Reuters. The strike comes after the Houthis explicitly named Aramco’s Dhahran headquarters as one of three targets they would hit if Saudi Arabia attacked the Sana’a oil depot. The facility houses Aramco’s corporate headquarters and research center, overseeing a company that produced 9.1 million barrels of liquids per day in H1 2026 and holds 247.2 billion barrels of oil-equivalent reserves. — The Hormuz Report (@HormuzReport) October 13, 2026

The offensive comes as Yemen’s Houthi rebels, allies of Iran, intensify their attacks on strategic Saudi targets.

During the last week, the group launched missiles and drones against key facilities, including Riyadh’s international airport.