 Skip to main content

Press "Enter" to search or "ESC" to close.

Trump Says Cartels Control Mexico, Reigniting Clash With Sheinbaum
Trump again claimed cartels control Mexico and warned of possible land attacks, while Sheinbaum rejects US operations on Mexican territory.
By  Alonso González Bañuelas
Share on FacebookShare on InstagramShare on TwitterShare on TikTokShare on YouTubeShare on WhatsApp
Trump VS Sheinbaum, Trump Says Cartels Control Mexico, Reigniting Clash With Sheinbaum
Foto WASHINGTON (United States), 15/10/2026.- US President Donald Trump speaks as members of professional police and firefighters’ organizations eat lunch in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC., USA, 15 October 2026. EFE/EPA/TOM BRENNER / POOL

Posted on 10/16/26 at 08:00

  • Trump insists that cartels control Mexico and reignites clash with Sheinbaum
  • Sheinbaum rejects US military operations on Mexican territory
  • The president warns of possible land attacks

Trump clash with Sheinbaum. US President Donald Trump reiterated Thursday his claim that drug cartels control Mexico and said he has told Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum the same.

«Unfortunately, the cartels control Mexico. I’m telling the President of Mexico. She’s not happy. She’s a great woman, a wonderful woman. But the cartels control Mexico,» he said during a luncheon in the White House gardens.

Trump Touts Military Campaign Against Cartels

During his remarks, Trump promoted the military campaign against boats that, he said, transport drugs by sea and warned that he has not yet launched a «total land attack».

«We know where all the bad guys are. The cartels. We know where they live and we’re hitting them hard,» the president added, arguing that «Mexico should do it, but honestly, they’re not capable right now».

Trump Says He Has No Compassion

Trump even mimicked the sound of missiles striking the alleged drug boats and said he feels no compassion for the people on board because, in his view, «each of those boats kills thousands and thousands of people» with fentanyl.

«The bad thing about all this is that nobody goes fishing anymore,» the Republican joked, amid criticism that these operations have resulted in the extrajudicial killing of fishermen.

Trump Clash with Sheinbaum: Pressure Over US Military Operations in Mexico

Trump has repeatedly claimed that organized crime controls Mexican territory and, during his September speech before the UN General Assembly, said Mexico is the «epicenter» of drug trafficking.

The president is pressuring Mexico to allow US military operations inside its territory against cartels, something Sheinbaum opposes because she considers it a threat to the country’s sovereignty.

Tags: , , ,