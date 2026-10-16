Trump insists that cartels control Mexico and reignites clash with Sheinbaum

Sheinbaum rejects US military operations on Mexican territory

The president warns of possible land attacks

Trump clash with Sheinbaum. US President Donald Trump reiterated Thursday his claim that drug cartels control Mexico and said he has told Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum the same.

«Unfortunately, the cartels control Mexico. I’m telling the President of Mexico. She’s not happy. She’s a great woman, a wonderful woman. But the cartels control Mexico,» he said during a luncheon in the White House gardens.

Trump Touts Military Campaign Against Cartels

🚨🇺🇸 US President Donald Trump stated that he told President Claudia Sheinbaum that cartels «control Mexico». The US president warned that his large-scale offensive against these criminal organizations has not yet begun on land, although he assured that actions are already underway. https://t.co/nKvGWUJQ3E — Azucena Uresti (@azucenau) October 15, 2026

During his remarks, Trump promoted the military campaign against boats that, he said, transport drugs by sea and warned that he has not yet launched a «total land attack».

«We know where all the bad guys are. The cartels. We know where they live and we’re hitting them hard,» the president added, arguing that «Mexico should do it, but honestly, they’re not capable right now».