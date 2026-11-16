President Trump held his predecessor responsible for the failures in the aviation system, after a technical update forced flights to be suspended for hours.

President Donald Trump blamed the Biden administration on Sunday, November 15, for the disruption of flights in the United States, which occurred on Friday after a failed technological update.

– Why it matters: The interruption affected domestic and international travel, while Trump holds the previous administration responsible for the problems in the aviation system.

Trump Blames Biden for Leaving a Disastrous Aviation System

US President Donald Trump held his predecessor, Joe Biden, responsible on Sunday for the disruption of flights that affected national and international air travel for several hours on Friday. By: Steffany Baez More information in our newspaper: https://t.co/S3dCiis3j9

#debate.do #elperiodicodelasmayorias — debate.do (@midebate) November 15, 2026

Trump used his social network Truth Social to blame the Democratic government for the problems that caused the temporary suspension of flights.

In his first public comments on the incident, the president described the management of aviation during the Biden presidency as "a disaster".

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"Everything they touched ended badly," Trump wrote, in a direct criticism of his predecessor.

– The accusation: Trump attributed the problems in the aviation system to the Biden administration, although available information does not establish that responsibility.

The statements came two days after US authorities ordered planes to be grounded for several hours.