Trump Blames Biden for US Flight Disruptions
Posted on 11/16/26 at 13:34
President Trump held his predecessor responsible for the failures in the aviation system, after a technical update forced flights to be suspended for hours.
President Donald Trump blamed the Biden administration on Sunday, November 15, for the disruption of flights in the United States, which occurred on Friday after a failed technological update.
– Why it matters: The interruption affected domestic and international travel, while Trump holds the previous administration responsible for the problems in the aviation system.
Trump Blames Biden for Leaving a Disastrous Aviation System
US President Donald Trump held his predecessor, Joe Biden, responsible on Sunday for the disruption of flights that affected national and international air travel for several hours on Friday.
By: Steffany Baez
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#debate.do #elperiodicodelasmayorias
— debate.do (@midebate) November 15, 2026
Trump used his social network Truth Social to blame the Democratic government for the problems that caused the temporary suspension of flights.
In his first public comments on the incident, the president described the management of aviation during the Biden presidency as "a disaster".
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"Everything they touched ended badly," Trump wrote, in a direct criticism of his predecessor.
– The accusation: Trump attributed the problems in the aviation system to the Biden administration, although available information does not establish that responsibility.
The statements came two days after US authorities ordered planes to be grounded for several hours.
A Failed Technical Update Grounded Flights
TRUMP BLAMES BIDEN FOR US AIR CHAOS: "EVERYTHING THEY TOUCHED ENDED BADLY"
🇺🇲 US President Donald Trump blamed his predecessor, Joe Biden, for the collapse of civil aviation that on Friday caused delays and the cancellation of more than 9,000 flights during the day. The president described the management of the air system during the Democratic administration as "a disaster" and questioned the use of public resources.
The incident occurred after a failed technical update forced US authorities to suspend air operations for several hours. The interruption affected domestic and international travel and caused complications at various points in the country.
— Ámbito Financiero (@Ambitocom) November 15, 2026
The interruption occurred on Friday, November 13, when a failed technological update led US authorities to temporarily suspend air operations.
The decision affected both domestic flights and international connections.
The suspension of operations forced flights to be stopped for several hours, before air activity could be restored.
– The key fact: The provided information identifies a failed technical update as the trigger for the disruption, but does not specify which system was affected.
It also does not establish how many flights were canceled or delayed, or the number of passengers harmed by the interruption.
The lack of these details prevents determining the full scope of the incident and its consequences for airlines and travelers.
Biden's Responsibility is Not Proven
Trump's statements introduce a political dispute over the responsibility for the technological problems affecting US aviation.
However, there is a difference between the immediate cause of the disruption and the political responsibility that the president attributes to Biden.
The incident was related to a failed technical update, while Trump pointed to the previous administration as responsible for the problems.
– The difference: The reported technical cause does not demonstrate, by itself, that the decisions of the Biden government caused the interruption.
Available information also does not include a response from Biden or an official assessment that confirms Trump's accusations.
For now, Trump's statements represent his position on the incident, not a technical conclusion about who was responsible.
What is Known About the Consequences for Travelers?
The disruption highlighted how a technological failure can simultaneously interrupt domestic and international air operations.
For passengers, the main reported consequence was the temporary suspension of flights for several hours.
No details have been provided about possible compensations, rescheduling, or additional measures for those affected.
– What's next: No specific investigation or date has been announced to release conclusions about the failed update.
The pending question is to determine what exactly caused the technical problem and if there are elements that allow establishing responsibilities beyond political accusations.
Source: El Economista