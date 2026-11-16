Judge Blocks Closure of East Potomac Park: Trump’s Golf Project Must Wait
Posted on 11/16/26 at 17:00
- Judge temporarily blocks closure.
- Trump announces plan to appeal.
- Access does not guarantee sports services.
A federal judge temporarily blocked the closure of East Potomac Park in Washington D.C., which was scheduled for this Sunday, November 15, by the Trump administration.
Ana Reyes issued the order on Saturday, before the announced closure was set to begin, which would transform the golf facilities into a championship complex.
The protection will remain in effect until November 28 or until a new judicial decision, whichever comes first, while the dispute continues.
The ruling preserves public access, but does not require the government to maintain golf services or definitively resolve the future of the project.
What Trump Proposes for the Washington Park
A federal judge on Saturday temporarily blocked the Trump administration from closing East Potomac Park and its public golf course, putting plans to redevelop the course on hold while a legal challenge continues.
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The president intends to replace the three existing courses, which total 36 holes, with a single 18-hole championship course.
His proposal includes facilities capable of hosting international competitions, without eliminating, he has assured, the possibility of public use of the course.
Trump had announced a 15-month closure. The intervention would modify a space also used by cyclists, runners, fishermen, and families.
The controversy pits the transformation against the conservation of a historic park and accessible recreational options for those who currently frequent it.
Why the Judge Blocked the Closure
Reyes questioned the official justifications for blocking access and considered it likely that the government had failed to comply with federal environmental and administrative regulations.
The administration argued that there were security problems and the end of the golf course operator's management, but the judge rejected these as justifications for the general closure.
The decision distinguishes between keeping the grounds open and offering sports activities: ceasing to operate the golf course does not automatically exclude visitors.
The Department of Justice maintained that the resolution allows for continued planning of the redesign and addressing user safety risks.
Preservationists Maintain Lawsuit Against Renovation
The DC Preservation League and two local golfers filed the lawsuit in February, questioning the environmental and historical consequences of the intervention.
The lawsuit had already produced a measure to prevent further damage to trees and require prior notice before making irreversible modifications to the park.
In a previous resolution, Reyes noted that the government had removed hundreds of trees without an adequate environmental review of the overall plan.
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The plaintiffs argue that the redesign could alter the character of the public course and make it less accessible to regular and beginner players.
Trump Announces Appeal and Uncertainty Continues
This Sunday, Trump announced that his administration would seek to appeal the decision and again defended the need to renovate the sports facilities.
The president criticized the judicial delay and argued that delaying the work would have economic and labor consequences for the project.
For visitors, the practical distinction is important: the order temporarily protects access, but does not guarantee reservations, games, or other golf services.
Before visiting, it is advisable to consult the park's official notices and confirm the availability of the activities you wish to perform separately.