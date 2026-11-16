Judge temporarily blocks closure.

Trump announces plan to appeal.

Access does not guarantee sports services.

A federal judge temporarily blocked the closure of East Potomac Park in Washington D.C., which was scheduled for this Sunday, November 15, by the Trump administration.

Ana Reyes issued the order on Saturday, before the announced closure was set to begin, which would transform the golf facilities into a championship complex.

The protection will remain in effect until November 28 or until a new judicial decision, whichever comes first, while the dispute continues.

The ruling preserves public access, but does not require the government to maintain golf services or definitively resolve the future of the project.

What Trump Proposes for the Washington Park

A federal judge on Saturday temporarily blocked the Trump administration from closing East Potomac Park and its public golf course, putting plans to redevelop the course on hold while a legal challenge continues.

https://t.co/QEv3xXhC9L — KATV News (@KATVNews) November 15, 2026



The president intends to replace the three existing courses, which total 36 holes, with a single 18-hole championship course.

His proposal includes facilities capable of hosting international competitions, without eliminating, he has assured, the possibility of public use of the course.

Trump had announced a 15-month closure. The intervention would modify a space also used by cyclists, runners, fishermen, and families.