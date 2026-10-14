Vatican confirms Pope Leo XIV lung cancer diagnosis.

Surgery concludes without reported complications.

Further tests will determine the next steps.

Pope Leo XIV was diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma on Tuesday, October 13, after undergoing surgery at Gemelli Hospital in Rome.

Tissue analysis performed during the operation confirmed the diagnosis that doctors had suspected based on previous tests, the Holy See reported.

The news marks the first serious health issue disclosed during his 17 months as pope and focuses attention on his recovery.

For Hispanic Catholics in the United States, the Pope Leo XIV lung cancer diagnosis also affects an American pontiff whose religious career is closely linked to Peru.

What Was Removed During Pope Leo XIV’s Surgery

Pope Leo XIV underwent thoracic surgery at Gemelli Hospital on Tuesday afternoon, as planned, according to a statement from Dr. Luigi Carbone and Professor Stefano Margaritora released by the Holy See Press Office. The surgeons removed the lower lobe of the Pope’s right lung, and tissue examined during the operation confirmed the diagnosis of “lung adenocarcinoma,” as suspected from tests conducted beforehand. The Pope was in the operating room approximately three hours, while the operation itself lasted about 90 minutes. The doctors said it was successful and there were no complications. Pope Leo awoke normally after surgery and, following a brief period of observation, returned to his room on the hospital’s 10th floor, according to the statement.

https://t.co/63Fs28LCZJ — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) October 13, 2026

Surgeons removed the lower lobe of the Pope’s right lung using a video-assisted technique, with the goal of eliminating the affected tissue.

The procedure lasted approximately 90 minutes; the total time in the operating room was close to three hours, according to the medical statement.

The team was led by Stefano Margaritora, head of thoracic surgery at Gemelli, accompanied by specialists from the hospital.

The Holy See reported that the procedure ended without complications and that Pope Leo XIV woke up normally before returning to his room.