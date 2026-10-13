Tiger Won’t Be Put Down After Fatal Attack in England: What Happened?
Posted on 10/13/26 at 06:00
- Wildlife park confirms tiger Altai will not be put down.
- Man died after entering the enclosure.
- Police are investigating the circumstances of the tiger attack in England.
Tiger attack in England. The tiger Altai will not be put down after fatally attacking a man who entered its enclosure at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park, located near Doncaster, in northern England. The decision was announced by the zoo on Sunday, October 11.
The park confirmed that the big cat is in good health and remains safe. The announcement came after the tragedy on Saturday, October 10, when a visitor died after entering the tiger habitat.
Tiger Altai Kills Man: Why Won't the Tiger Be Put Down?
#Yorkshire.
Incident at South Y. Wildlife.
The young man appears to be disturbed or mentally diminished, given his behavior.
Somewhere, security failed to prevent his entry.
They should have shot the tiger with tranquilizer darts.
Zoos are archaic anyway.
— Future (@FutureNow2026) October 11, 2026
In a statement cited by Infobae and El Tiempo, Yorkshire Wildlife Park confirmed that Altai "is healthy and safe and will not be put down" as a result of the incident.
South Yorkshire Police also clarified that the animal never left its enclosure and did not pose a danger to other visitors. The zoo expressed its condolences to the family of the deceased.
How Did the Fatal Attack Occur at the Zoo?
Sensitive images: found dead after jumping into the tiger enclosure at a zoo in England
A man died on Saturday after being attacked by a tiger at a zoo when, apparently, he jumped into the enclosed area of the animal at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park, according to the South Yorkshire police, England.
Emergency services, two land ambulances, and a helicopter arrived at the scene after receiving reports of the attack.
Images recorded by stunned visitors show the victim, whose identity has not been revealed, entering the area. The man was declared dead after suffering severe injuries, the local police reported.
It is believed that gas canisters were fired to scare the big cat and make it return to its enclosure, around which a black screen has been placed since then, and eyewitnesses reported hearing up to five shots.
The tiger was unharmed and remained in the enclosure after the attack.
The South Yorkshire Police stated: "Emergency services arrived at the scene, and, unfortunately, despite the efforts of the medical staff, the man was declared dead at the scene. The man's family is aware of what happened and is receiving support from specialized officers. Our thoughts are with them at this distressing time."
A police spokesperson added that, for the time being, there is no general risk to the public.
The wildlife park, located near Doncaster, has two Amur tigers: a female named Tschuna and a male named Altai, who arrived at the park in March last year. Reports suggest that the male tiger, Altai, was the animal involved in the incident.
Video images shared on social media show a man in a black sweatshirt kneeling on the ground with his arms open while the tiger attacks him from behind.
It can be seen how the tiger bites the man in the back before attacking him on the ground and standing over him.
— NotiExpresColor (@NotiExpressColo) October 10, 2026
According to La Nación and Sopitas, the man entered the area known as Land of the Tigers, where visitors can observe the big cats from an elevated walkway.
South Yorkshire Police received the emergency report at 1:35 p.m. local time. When medical services arrived, the victim had suffered severe injuries and, despite efforts to save him, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to witness accounts collected by the BBC and reproduced by Infobae, the visitor descended from the walkway into the enclosure, where the tiger was.
Tiger Altai Kills Man: Witness Reveals What the Man Did Before the Attack
ظهر اليوم في حديقة يوركشاير في بريطانيا..
حسب تقرير الشرطة فإنه ورغم محاولات انقاذه الا ان الرجل للأسف فارق الحياة. https://t.co/wLwX63xL2O
— Ahmad_Alyehri (@Ahmad_Alyehri) October 10, 2026
Ella Ford, 24, said she had been filming the animal moments before watching the man approach the barriers. A woman tried to speak to him before he entered the habitat.
"He threw himself and crawled in front of the tiger, right where the animal was sitting, and stayed there," Ford recounted. She later witnessed the attack.
El Tiempo reported that in recordings shared on social media, the man can be heard shouting "Stop, stop, stop!" and "No, no, no!" while trying to stop the big cat.
They Evacuated the Park and Asked People Not to Share Videos
Ford estimated that between 15 and 20 people were on the walkway when the incident occurred. Staff evacuated that area first and then ordered all visitors to leave.
Another witness described the evacuation as terrifying and confusing. Police asked people not to share videos of the attack and confirmed that the victim's family was receiving support from specialist officers.
The zoo remained closed on Sunday to provide support to staff affected by the incident. Some people left flowers at the entrance of the establishment in memory of the deceased.
What Is Known About the Tiger Altai and the Investigation?
Yorkshire Wildlife Park opened in 2009, and its Land of the Tigers area was inaugurated in 2011. It houses Amur tigers, a subspecies endangered in the wild.
According to La Nación and Infobae, it is estimated that approximately 500 members of this subspecies remain in the wild.
The victim's identity had not been officially released. Although some witnesses estimated that he was around 22 years old, authorities continue to investigate what led him to enter the enclosure.