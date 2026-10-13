Sensitive images: found dead after jumping into the tiger enclosure at a zoo in England

A man died on Saturday after being attacked by a tiger at a zoo when, apparently, he jumped into the enclosed area of the animal at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park, according to the South Yorkshire police, England.

Emergency services, two land ambulances, and a helicopter arrived at the scene after receiving reports of the attack.

Images recorded by stunned visitors show the victim, whose identity has not been revealed, entering the area. The man was declared dead after suffering severe injuries, the local police reported.

It is believed that gas canisters were fired to scare the big cat and make it return to its enclosure, around which a black screen has been placed since then, and eyewitnesses reported hearing up to five shots.

The tiger was unharmed and remained in the enclosure after the attack.

The South Yorkshire Police stated: "Emergency services arrived at the scene, and, unfortunately, despite the efforts of the medical staff, the man was declared dead at the scene. The man's family is aware of what happened and is receiving support from specialized officers. Our thoughts are with them at this distressing time."

A police spokesperson added that, for the time being, there is no general risk to the public.

The wildlife park, located near Doncaster, has two Amur tigers: a female named Tschuna and a male named Altai, who arrived at the park in March last year. Reports suggest that the male tiger, Altai, was the animal involved in the incident.

Video images shared on social media show a man in a black sweatshirt kneeling on the ground with his arms open while the tiger attacks him from behind.

It can be seen how the tiger bites the man in the back before attacking him on the ground and standing over him.

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