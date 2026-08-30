CJNG Allegedly Used Fentanyl as Currency to Buy War Weapons in Europe
Posted on08/30/26 at 06:03
- CJNG buys arms with fentanyl
- Drugs allegedly funded the arsenal
- Four suspects arrested
The Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) allegedly expanded beyond traditional drug trafficking. U.S. prosecutors accuse the group of trying to trade drugs for high-powered weapons in Europe.
Four alleged cartel members face charges over a plan to acquire arms in the Czech Republic and transport them to Mexico, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).
Prosecutors say the deal would involve more than cash. The accused allegedly planned to use fentanyl and methamphetamine sent to the U.S. for distribution as payment.
The arsenal reportedly included European machine guns, rocket-propelled grenade launchers, mortars, ammunition and other equipment, according to the federal indictment.
CJNG Allegedly Sought Heavy Arms in the Czech Republic
The DOJ identified the four suspects as Edgar Alejandro López Velasco, Noe Díaz Jiménez, Leobardo Gaxiola López, known as “Bado,” and José Miguel Alvarado Morales.
Czech authorities arrested all four in June. López Velasco and Alvarado Morales were later extradited to Florida, while proceedings for the other two remained pending.
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According to prosecutors, López Velasco and Díaz Jiménez negotiated the acquisition of the arms in February, which were allegedly intended to strengthen the CJNG’s operational capacity in Mexico.
The Department of Justice claims that the arms would be used to commit violent acts against «rival cartels, civilians, police forces, and military personnel in Mexico.»
Fentanyl and Methamphetamine Allegedly Funded the Arms
The indictment describes a scheme spanning three countries: weapons would be obtained in the Czech Republic and sent to Mexico, while drugs used as payment would enter the U.S.
«In exchange for the arms, the accused paid with fentanyl and methamphetamine imported into the US for distribution,» the Department of Justice stated in announcing the case.
Mexican authorities also dismantled a synthetic opioid lab in Zapopan, Jalisco, on June 12. The DOJ attributes the lab to Díaz Jiménez.
The four face drug importation and arms trafficking charges. Some also face charges of conspiring to commit narcoterrorism and providing material support to terrorism.
US Increases Judicial Offensive Against CJNG
The charges are part of a broader U.S. crackdown on the CJNG, which Washington designated a Foreign Terrorist Organization in February 2025.
That designation gives the U.S. government additional legal tools to investigate alleged members and collaborators.
If convicted, the four men could face life in prison. Prosecutors emphasize, however, that an indictment is only a formal accusation.
According to prosecutors, the case involves a transnational operation in which synthetic drugs allegedly destined for the U.S. market served as currency to acquire heavy weapons for Mexico, reported CBS News and the Department of Justice.