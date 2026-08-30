CJNG Allegedly Used Fentanyl as Currency to Buy War Weapons in Europe

CJNG buys arms with fentanyl

Drugs allegedly funded the arsenal

Four suspects arrested

The Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) allegedly expanded beyond traditional drug trafficking. U.S. prosecutors accuse the group of trying to trade drugs for high-powered weapons in Europe.

Four alleged cartel members face charges over a plan to acquire arms in the Czech Republic and transport them to Mexico, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Prosecutors say the deal would involve more than cash. The accused allegedly planned to use fentanyl and methamphetamine sent to the U.S. for distribution as payment.

The arsenal reportedly included European machine guns, rocket-propelled grenade launchers, mortars, ammunition and other equipment, according to the federal indictment.

CJNG Allegedly Sought Heavy Arms in the Czech Republic

The DOJ identified the four suspects as Edgar Alejandro López Velasco, Noe Díaz Jiménez, Leobardo Gaxiola López, known as “Bado,” and José Miguel Alvarado Morales.

Czech authorities arrested all four in June. López Velasco and Alvarado Morales were later extradited to Florida, while proceedings for the other two remained pending.