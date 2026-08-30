A 2026 Apocalypse? Here’s What Science Says

Apocalyptic Prophecy 2026

NASA Rules Out Danger from 3I/ATLAS

No Scientific Evidence Exists

An ancient prediction attributed to Pakistani spiritual leader Riaz Ahmed Gohar Shahi has resurfaced in 2026, warning of a supposed catastrophe for humanity.

The prophecy claims that a comet would cause destruction on a massive scale, a statement that has regained attention after various natural disasters worldwide.

However, there is no scientific evidence to support the claim that Earth will be destroyed in 2026, nor has a celestial object been identified that could cause such a scenario.

Interest has also coincided with discussions about 3I/ATLAS, although NASA has ruled out that this interstellar comet poses any danger to our planet.

What Does Riaz Ahmed Gohar Shahi’s Prophecy Predict?

Riaz Ahmed Gohar Shahi, a spiritual leader born in Pakistan, wrote about a supposed destruction related to a comet and set 2026 as the year for this apocalyptic scenario.

The prediction has been linked to scenarios similar to those involving large asteroids, which could hypothetically trigger explosions, earthquakes, tsunamis, and climate change.

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A large enough impact could have devastating consequences, but that does not mean one is expected in 2026. The prediction is religious, not an astronomical forecast. It is not supported by observations, orbital calculations or monitoring data.

Could the Prophecy Be Linked to Comet 3I/ATLAS?

The appearance of 3I/ATLAS fueled speculation due to its interstellar origin, but observations established its trajectory and ruled out an impact on our planet.

NASA indicates that the object passed 270 million kilometers from Earth at its closest point, approximately 1.8 times the distance between our planet and the Sun.

Additionally, its characteristics, speed, and observed behavior are compatible with those of a comet, according to the U.S. space agency.

NASA continued to study it in 2026 using instruments such as TESS and the James Webb Space Telescope, reiterating that 3I/ATLAS does not pose a threat to Earth.