Manchester City defeated Liverpool 3-0 at Anfield on Sunday, October 11, and maintained its perfect pace in the Premier League, with six wins in six games. The three goals came in the second half, after Ryan Gravenberch’s expulsion. It was the most notable match of a weekend with routs in London, Sevilla, and Leipzig. Here’s a review of the leagues.

Premier League

City didn’t have a shot on goal until the 35th minute, and Liverpool dominated the first half with great intensity. Everything changed in the 62nd minute, when Gravenberch saw his second yellow card for a foul on Jérémy Doku. Three minutes later, Erling Haaland opened the scoring with a left-footed shot from the center of the area.

68th minute: Doku, who had entered the field in the 56th minute, scored the 2-0 with a shot to the upper right corner after a pass from Elliot Anderson.

Doku, who had entered the field in the 56th minute, scored the 2-0 with a shot to the upper right corner after a pass from Elliot Anderson. 78th minute: Rayan Cherki scored the 3-0 at close range, with a headed assist from Josko Gvardiol.

Rayan Cherki scored the 3-0 at close range, with a headed assist from Josko Gvardiol. Gianluigi Donnarumma made six saves. Cherki was the City player with the most shots, with five, and Alexis Mac Allister led Liverpool with four.

According to the AP, these are City’s first consecutive league wins at Anfield since January 1953. It was also the team’s first game after an independent commission found it guilty of violating the league’s financial rules; the club appealed. The loss was the first for Andoni Iraola as Liverpool’s coach, which has two wins, three draws, and one loss, and played without Alexander Isak or Cody Gakpo. Dominik Szoboszlai missed the game due to a muscle problem in his thigh.

In Stamford Bridge, Chelsea routed Bournemouth 5-1 on Saturday, October 10. Jordan Henderson scored at 2 minutes and assisted Morgan Rogers in the 2-0 at 3 minutes. João Pedro scored in the 46th and 67th minutes, Evanilson scored in the 51st minute after a corner, and Henderson closed the account with a free kick in the 70th minute. At 36 years old, Henderson scored a double. Chelsea has three wins, one draw, and two losses; Bournemouth remains victoryless.

LaLiga

Real Betis defeated Osasuna 5-2 at La Cartuja, before 65,484 spectators. Isco scored from a penalty in the 10th minute and scored again in the 67th minute. Abde Ezzalzouli made it 2-0 in the 31st minute, and Ante Budimir scored the 3-0 in the 48th minute. Budimir himself scored three minutes later, after a VAR review, and Raúl García narrowed the gap in the 56th minute. José Antonio Morante closed the 5-2 in the 90+6th minute. Isco led the game with six shots, and Betis has six wins, one draw, and one loss.

On Saturday, Barcelona had defeated Getafe 3-0, and Real Madrid had defeated Villarreal 1-0, matches previously covered by MundoNow.