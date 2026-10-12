Manchester City Blanks Liverpool 3-0; Chelsea, Leipzig Also Rout
Posted on 10/12/26 at 10:00
Manchester City defeated Liverpool 3-0 at Anfield on Sunday, October 11, and maintained its perfect pace in the Premier League, with six wins in six games. The three goals came in the second half, after Ryan Gravenberch’s expulsion. It was the most notable match of a weekend with routs in London, Sevilla, and Leipzig. Here’s a review of the leagues.
Premier League
City didn’t have a shot on goal until the 35th minute, and Liverpool dominated the first half with great intensity. Everything changed in the 62nd minute, when Gravenberch saw his second yellow card for a foul on Jérémy Doku. Three minutes later, Erling Haaland opened the scoring with a left-footed shot from the center of the area.
- 68th minute: Doku, who had entered the field in the 56th minute, scored the 2-0 with a shot to the upper right corner after a pass from Elliot Anderson.
- 78th minute: Rayan Cherki scored the 3-0 at close range, with a headed assist from Josko Gvardiol.
- Gianluigi Donnarumma made six saves. Cherki was the City player with the most shots, with five, and Alexis Mac Allister led Liverpool with four.
According to the AP, these are City’s first consecutive league wins at Anfield since January 1953. It was also the team’s first game after an independent commission found it guilty of violating the league’s financial rules; the club appealed. The loss was the first for Andoni Iraola as Liverpool’s coach, which has two wins, three draws, and one loss, and played without Alexander Isak or Cody Gakpo. Dominik Szoboszlai missed the game due to a muscle problem in his thigh.
In Stamford Bridge, Chelsea routed Bournemouth 5-1 on Saturday, October 10. Jordan Henderson scored at 2 minutes and assisted Morgan Rogers in the 2-0 at 3 minutes. João Pedro scored in the 46th and 67th minutes, Evanilson scored in the 51st minute after a corner, and Henderson closed the account with a free kick in the 70th minute. At 36 years old, Henderson scored a double. Chelsea has three wins, one draw, and two losses; Bournemouth remains victoryless.
LaLiga
Real Betis defeated Osasuna 5-2 at La Cartuja, before 65,484 spectators. Isco scored from a penalty in the 10th minute and scored again in the 67th minute. Abde Ezzalzouli made it 2-0 in the 31st minute, and Ante Budimir scored the 3-0 in the 48th minute. Budimir himself scored three minutes later, after a VAR review, and Raúl García narrowed the gap in the 56th minute. José Antonio Morante closed the 5-2 in the 90+6th minute. Isco led the game with six shots, and Betis has six wins, one draw, and one loss.
On Saturday, Barcelona had defeated Getafe 3-0, and Real Madrid had defeated Villarreal 1-0, matches previously covered by MundoNow.
Bundesliga
RB Leipzig routed Eintracht Frankfurt 6-0. Ezechiel Banzuzi scored in the 1st minute, and Christopher Nkunku scored a hat-trick (5th, 41st, and 44th minutes). Antonio Nusa scored the fifth goal in the 54th minute, and Tidiam Gomis closed the scoring in the 89th minute. Nkunku finished with six shots.
In Augsburg, Bayern drew 2-2 after receiving the fastest goal in Bundesliga history: Robin Fellhauer scored at 9 seconds, after a Manuel Neuer error. Ismael Saibari equalized in the 55th minute, Rodrigo Ribeiro put Augsburg ahead again in the 64th minute, and Nathaniel Brown equalized in the 80th minute, with his first goal for the club. Harry Kane assisted on both Bayern goals and had eight shots. Bayern is two points behind Dortmund, which drew 2-2 with Werder Bremen on Friday.
Serie A
Cagliari and Juventus drew 1-1. Daniel Maldini put the home team ahead in the 20th minute, and Randal Kolo Muani equalized with a header in the 81st minute, with a cross from Kerim Alajbegovic. Elia Caprile made nine saves for Cagliari.
Sassuolo and Milan also drew 1-1. Adrien Rabiot opened the scoring in the 63rd minute, with a pass from Luka Modric, and Cas Odenthal equalized five minutes later after a corner. Milan remains unbeaten, with three wins and three draws, and occupies fifth place. On Saturday, Inter won 3-0 against Parma, and Napoli won 3-0 against Frosinone.
Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain won 3-1 against Le Mans and added its third consecutive league win. Beraldo opened the scoring from a penalty in the 19th minute, Louis Mafouta equalized in the 54th minute after a VAR review, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia put PSG ahead 2-1 in the 61st minute, and Maghnes Akliouche scored the 3-1 in the 68th minute, his first goal for the club. In stoppage time, Nicolas Kocik saved a penalty from Désiré Doué. PSG will visit Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday, October 14.
Liga MX
Pumas and Cruz Azul drew 3-3 on Sunday, at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario, in a back-and-forth game. Juninho (10th minute) and César Huerta (16th minute) put the universitarios ahead 2-0, but Huerta was expelled for a double yellow card in the 37th minute. Agustín Palavecino scored in the 45+3rd minute, Robert Morales made it 3-1 in the 49th minute, Andrés Montaño scored in the 64th minute, and Christian Ebere equalized in the 85th minute. Pumas has three wins, four draws, and four losses; Cruz Azul has five wins, two draws, and four losses. On Saturday, América and Monterrey had drawn 1-1, as had Atlas and Chivas, matches covered by MundoNow.
All Results
Premier League
- Arsenal 2-1 Leeds
- Aston Villa 2-2 Brentford
- Chelsea 5-1 Bournemouth
- Ipswich 2-1 Fulham
- Sunderland 0-2 Brighton
- Manchester United 1-1 Tottenham
- Crystal Palace 3-1 Nottingham Forest
- Hull City 2-2 Everton
- Liverpool 0-3 Manchester City
LaLiga
- Málaga 1-1 Espanyol
- Rayo Vallecano-Athletic Club: suspended
- Alavés 1-2 Atlético de Madrid
- Barcelona 3-0 Getafe
- Real Madrid 1-0 Villarreal
- Elche 0-0 Celta
- Real Sociedad 3-2 Deportivo
- Betis 5-2 Osasuna
- Racing de Santander 2-2 Valencia
Serie A
- Genoa 2-1 Fiorentina
- Inter 3-0 Parma
- Napoli 3-0 Frosinone
- Como 0-0 Roma
- Lazio 3-1 Monza
- Lecce 1-2 Bologna
- Sassuolo 1-1 Milan
- Cagliari 1-1 Juventus
Bundesliga
- Dortmund 2-2 Werder Bremen
- Union Berlin 1-0 Elversberg
- Augsburgo 2-2 Bayern
- Mainz 3-4 Leverkusen
- Paderborn 0-2 Stuttgart
- Hoffenheim 2-3 Hamburgo
- Leipzig 6-0 Frankfurt
- Colonia 2-1 Mönchengladbach
- Friburgo 2-1 Schalke
Ligue 1
- Lens 2-1 Lyon
- Lille 1-0 Le Havre
- Mónaco 2-2 Toulouse
- Brest 5-1 Angers
- Lorient 1-0 Paris FC
- PSG 3-1 Le Mans
- Niza 2-1 Estrasburgo
- Rennes 4-1 Auxerre
- Troyes 0-2 Marsella
Liga MX
- Puebla 1-1 León
- Tigres 3-2 Toluca
- Juárez 1-1 Tijuana
- Querétaro 2-0 Atlante
- Atlas 1-1 Guadalajara
- América 1-1 Monterrey
- San Luis 1-2 Santos
- Pachuca 3-3 Necaxa
- Pumas 3-3 Cruz Azul
Sources
- ESPN: match sheet, sheet, and AP chronicle
- ESPN: match sheet, sheet, and AP chronicle
- ESPN: match sheet, sheet, and AP chronicle
- ESPN: match sheet, sheet, and AP chronicle
- ESPN: match sheet, sheet, and AP chronicle
- ESPN: match sheet, sheet, and AP chronicle
- ESPN: match sheet, sheet, and AP chronicle
- ESPN: match sheet, sheet, and AP chronicle
- ESPN: match sheet, sheet, and AP chronicle
- MundoNow Statistics (Datafactory)